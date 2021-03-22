The Battle of Athens exhibit is a permanent display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The event is chronicled in news articles, a timeline, and a video presentation to help visitors gain an understanding of what happened on election day, Aug. 1, 1946. This year will be the 75th anniversary of this event.
McMinn County GIs serving in World War II had been hearing from home about injustices occurring within the county political system and deputies treating citizens roughly with unnecessary arrests. They experienced rough treatment by deputies upon their return which stirred up emotions they had experienced from the Japanese they had encountered during the war.
The current form of government consisted of a Quarterly Court with a county judge and a sheriff who were the most powerful elected officials. The current officials had been in control for several years and the GIs felt it was time to unseat them in a fair election. They immediately got together and started planning their own ticket — a non-partisan ticket for the next election in August. They held rallies and opened their own headquarters on Washington Street. They wanted the public to know that they cared and that they were committed to having all votes counted.
The conflict quickly earned the name “The Battle of Athens.” It seemed to happen due to mounting tensions on both sides as the number of voters grew. Deputies began to restrict entrance to voting precincts and question voting rights. One thing led to another and soon the GIs and the deputies found themselves firing at each other across White Street at the jail location. There were many people involved in the event which resulted in many injuries. It was fortunate that no one was killed.
The Museum has two books on sale in its gift shop that give in-depth research and interviews that provide further understanding of the event. The first of the two was published in 1996 and is entitled, “The Battle of Athens, Tennessee,” by C. Stephen Byrum. The second book published in 2020 is entitled “The Fighting Bunch” by Chris DeRose. Both books are packed with information that provides insight and in-depth background information that gives further understanding of what was going on with individuals and the community itself.
Byrum is a native of Athens, mentioning in the book his own memories as a boy growing up in Athens. He met with some of the main people involved some 40 years after the event, people that he knew, and he listened to each story. His research presents thorough background information from the birth of the county to its present day. This first publication sold out. The demand for more caused him to decide to write a 50th anniversary edition. The story had stood the test of time, leaving little to be redone, so he added to it more information and pictures. His additions include a chapter on author Theodore H. White, who had written an article about the event that was published in Harper’s Magazine in 1947; an account of the murder of Burkett Ivins, a man very active in county politics; and the miraculous survival of his grandson, Danny, including the words he gave when asked what he planned to do about his grandfather’s death.
Chris DeRose is a New York Times bestselling author who came to Athens in search of the untold story. He was interested in what affect it had on families connected to those involved in the event. He wanted to know more about the GIs, the sheriff, and his deputies. His research reveals what the GIs faced in battle against the Japanese — the life and death challenges of each day. He spent hours combing through court documents, news articles, recordings, and interviewing family members. He stepped into the community to pen the story of those who were still here to tell it. His work includes specific challenges the soldiers met while serving overseas on the front lines. His writing creates vivid pictures in your imagination.
This event changed many lives. It changed the government of McMinn County over several years. It opened the eyes of the participants who shook their heads wondering how this happened. It was not a planned event; it was an event that snowballed into a violent conflict that no one anticipated. When the dust settled, the community came together forming the Good Government League. They started to work to change the structure of McMinn County government. The league was instrumental in the passage of the Private Act, which allowed a new government structure that reduced the court powers to judicial only and reduced the power of the sheriff. By 1980, the Justices of the Peace/County Court was replaced by General Sessions Court. There was established an elected county commission/county executive form of government by 1982. Other counties followed the model establishing similar government structures.
Members of the Museum can tour the Museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership in the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
