The “History of Athens” art competition at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum in partnership with the Community Artists League helped kick off the City of Athens Bicentennial celebration on March 18, with artisans expressing the history of the community through its people, places, and events over the last 200 years.
Judge John Simmons, an art professor from Lee University, selected several winners within four categories. Simmons is Vice President of the Cleveland Creative Arts Guild. He has won numerous Best of Show and first place ribbons. He holds a B.A. from Berea College and an M.A. from Louisiana State University. He formerly worked at the Tampa Museum of Art.
The art history exhibit will continue to the end of April while the Community Artists League calls to artists to enter their annual May Art Show.
“The theme is open to whatever has caught your eye and captured your imagination.”
It will take place at the museum through the month of May. A reception will be held at the museum on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Linda Hatt won Best of Show for her tapestry she entitled “Who I Am.” The woven design dressed in beaded tassels talks about her Indian heritage, which is Chickamauga, Cherokee, Shawnee mixed with some Irish and Scotch. The Blue Heron is the sign she was born under, and the flower of the sign is the Bird of Paradise. The colors represent the Cherokee interpretation of direction. The mountains and valleys of home, the phoenix and the water represent life.
Linda did not find her heritage until she was 47 years old. She spent 20 years tracing her Indian ancestry and did a lot of praying about it.
As a result, she writes about a vision sent to her by the “Great Creator” and he said to her, “When you find them, this is what you will have, a great oak with wide strong limbs, and roots that go deep, much larger than I would ever know.”
With that she created her second tapestry with wood and leather, which is also in the show. It shows her genealogy which she traces back to Chief Doublehead — a war chief and a member of the Wolf Clan.
“The Beauty of Apple Blossoms” by Deborah Kowalczyk took first place. It is an oil on wrapped canvas triptych, a picture divided into three parts. Her creation gives a close look at what nature is doing in the springtime. Bees are drawn by the sweet nectar of the apple blossoms that bloom annually in the local area. She has been drawing and painting since her childhood and holds a degree in Visual Communications from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
“Down We Go” by Sheila Chesanow received second place. It accompanies “On Top of the World” — both are photographs that feature the playground at the Athens Regional Park where children can be found daily enjoying the area. The park was established in 1990. It continually grows with a pavilion and conference center; it has something for everyone to include sports, walking, and hiking. Sheila is an awarding-winning artist.
There are four honorable mentions. The first is a diorama of the Mayfield Dairy Farms. It was created by Eli Malone — a graduate of McMinn County High School. A diorama is a model of “… that which is seen,” creating a replica on a scale that can be a small scale or life size. An example of a common diorama would be a table model display of a railroad with the landscape and other items related to one included.
Eli captures a typical Mayfield farm scene, a landscape he enjoys creating by using foam and clay. He included some of the special things connected to the farm such as a small painting by Goldie Mayfield and a small-scale edition of a newspaper with founder T.B. Mayfield featured on the front page. Eli enjoys creating landscapes. A special feature is the lights on the Mayfield truck work! Eli’s artistic talent can be seen in the murals painted on the walls of the Englewood Elementary School — a project he completed through his art instructor.
Elizabeth Grater was memorialized with an acrylic and an honorable statement by Becky Pico. Becky shares the inspiration Grater had on her and others. She was a founder of the Community Artists League in 1966. The group chartered in 1975. Becky is an award-winning artist and the President of the Community Artists League.
The Battle of Athens is created through a mix media enameling by Kathleen Kinney — another award-winning artist. The piece is done with copper, brass and is hand enameled and hand constructed. Her statement gives a summary of the history of the conflict.
She writes, “It is my vision of the battle that was fought for the preservation of everything that was good in Athens.”
A second entry of hers entitled “Bleeding Orange” is also a mix media enameling.
Ralph DeWitt captured the Forest Hill School, 1909 to 1971, in pen and ink. DeWitt has been creating artwork locally for many years. He encourages young students to
draw by introducing cartoon art in the local schools. He has documented many buildings in Athens using his pen and ink technique.
Entries for the Community Artists League annual show will be accepted May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The entry fee is $15 for up to three works and there will be prizes awarded. The show is open to all artists 18 and over. Entries accepted will be all 2-D and 3-D artwork, in all mediums.
