The portraits of Jacob Lincoln Cook, William Henry Richards, W. E. Nash, and Burkett L. Witt are part of the pictorial scene found on the City of Athens Bicentennial poster. The poster is available at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. All four men are of African-American descent. Each served the Athens community contributing to its growth and prosperity over a span of about 100 years. All four men are also a part of our permanent African-American and educational exhibits.
Cook and Richards attended the same county representative convention meeting in 1888 where both men gave a speech. Nash wrote a letter to Richards, a law professor at Howard University, while serving as principal at the J.L. Cook School. Witt attended the school named for Cook and he served in the community along with Nash.
Witt remains very much a part of the community which embraces him for his positiveness, mentorship, and his friendly smile. Although there are many others who have picked up where they have left off, each of these men opened doors of opportunity for others.
Cook (b. 1870, d. 1903) founded the First United Presbyterian Church and the Athens Academy. He completed Fisk University in Nashville, Knoxville College and the Allegheny Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, Pa. He returned to Athens a Presbyterian minister and educator. He became the first black president of the Henderson Normal Institute in North Carolina. When the Athens Academy burned in 1925, a new school opened in 1926 named for Cook built using funds from the City of Athens, McMinn County, and the Rosenwald Fund.
W.E. Nash (b. 1867, d. 1996) was the Assistant Principal of the Athens Academy and when the new J.L. Cook School opened, he was named principal. The school excelled in all areas under Nash’s leadership with students not only from McMinn County but also surrounding counties and as far away as North Carolina. He recruited students and developed the curriculum at the school. There is a Congressional Record paying tribute to Nash filed by Rep. John J. Duncan Jr.
In a biography piece found through Jones Media, he is credited with saying, “The object of my life has been that young people may be motivated to make something of themselves.”
William Henry Richards (b. 1856, d. 1941) is an educator who was raised in Athens by his grandmother, Hannah Richards, an African-American woman who was freed through the will of her owner in 1826. She instilled in him bold determination and a strong will to learn. He graduated from Howard University in 1882 with a law degree. He had a role in the local history that was never known for many years until it was discovered by historical researchers, Harriel Blair and Ann Boyd. They are still researching historical facts about his work which include practicing law in Athens and serving on the board of alderman during the years 1888 and 1889. In 1889, he was elected by the board to serve as mayor pro-tem. After the passing of his grandmother, he accepted a position at Howard University as a lecturer in the law department. He remained active in the Civil Rights Movement and for a woman’s right to vote. His papers are part of a collection found in the Library of Congress.
Burkett L. Witt (b. 1926) lived in the Free Hill area of North Athens while growing up. He attended J.L. Cook School, served in the U.S. Navy and ran his own restaurant, Burkett’s Bar-B-Q. From 1949 until 1971, he was very much a part of the Tennessee Wesleyan University Campus. He ran the Southern Soda Shop, which later became the TWC Snack Bar located on the campus. Burkett’s Snack Shop was a favorite place to hang out for most of the students. In the TWC 1963 yearbook, one entry notes that he was becoming the chef in the main kitchen in the new “Center” at the college leaving the “hole in the wall” where so many students enjoyed gathering.
“… Burkett with his pleasant manner and intelligent ready wit, has done much to educate many students to an appreciation of racial intolerance.”
He gave 33 years of service to the city politically and 51 years of service to the community. He served as mayor from 1983 to 1985 and vice mayor from 1991 to 1993. The city recognized him as the first African-American to serve as its mayor. He has received many recognitions during his service to TWU and the community, including an honorary doctorate degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University.
