The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) is preparing to present "Cross That River: The Story of a Runaway Slave Who Became a Black Cowboy" as the fourth performance of six in its Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season.
The final performance to be held in the Athens City Middle School auditorium this season is "Cross That River" on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
According to a news release, "'Cross That River' represents a significant moment in American history when black cowboys lived and helped settle the West. It is a story that’s never been told in this way. The unsettled West of the 1860s provides a new life and new dreams for Blue, a runaway slave, who escapes from slavery to Texas to become one of America’s first black cowboys. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American history."
Individual tickets start at $20 for students and $30 for adults. Tickets are on sale now for all events in the Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season and concert-goers planning to attend each of two or more events can purchase a “Flex Package” for a discounted price. AACA encourages patrons to purchase tickets early.
All Athens Area Council for the Arts performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Tickets and more information about this and all programs of AACA are available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens.
