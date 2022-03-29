The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced that registration is open for a variety of summer arts programs for all grades. Unless otherwise
noted, all events take place at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens.
Kids Arts Camp 2022 is a one-week camp for students who complete grades K-6 in the 2021-2022 school year. This camp is led by Kay Frank and Lisa Sharp. Camp includes daily classes in art, music, drama, and dance.
The camp day is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, ending with a performance on Friday at 1 p.m. of “Downton Athens.” Kids Arts Camp takes place at Westside Elementary School.
Students may attend camp, week one, June 6-10, at Westside Elementary School, and week two, June 13-17, also at Westside. Tuition is $90 per camper and includes all materials and a T-shirt.
Kindergarten-aged students must have completed that grade during the 2021-2022 school year. The registration deadline for all weeks of Kids Arts Camp is Friday, May 16.
Early registration is advised as camps fill up quickly and spots are limited. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available through the Marian Biddle Trew Scholarship Fund.
Theatre Camp 2022 is a two-week event providing classes in acting, stage movement, and music for ages 11-17.
This camp offers collegiate level instruction and is not limited to experienced actors; all youth are welcome.
The camp day is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for two weeks, July 11-22. Camp ends with an evening performance of the original musical “Coyote v. Acme” by Kelly and Bob Borwick and Pam Thigpen, on Friday, July 22. The cost of camp is $200 and all materials and a T-shirt are included. The registration deadline for Theatre Camp is Friday, June 20.
Full and partial need-based scholarships are available through the Marian Biddle Trew Scholarship Fund.
Jr. Musical Theatre Camp 2022 is where students in grades K-6 spend a week preparing to perform a 30-minute musical.
This camp is focused on learning how to prepare for and produce a show and is a learning opportunity for youth planning to audition for performances at school or with Athens Community Theatre.
The camp day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 20-24, ending with three performances of the 30-minute musical “Disney 101 Dalmatians KIDS” on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25.
The first day of camp includes an audition for the show, which campers will prepare for that morning.
All camp participants are guaranteed a part in the show. Camp tuition is $200 and includes materials and a T-shirt.
The registration deadline for Jr. Musical Theatre Camp is Monday, May 30.
Full and partial need-based scholarships are available through the Marian Biddle Trew Scholarship Fund.
Visual Arts Mini Camp for ages 5-12 offers two-hour daily small group workshops in a variety of media.
The workshops are divided into smaller age groups as follows.
Ages 5-7 meet from 9-11 a.m.; ages 8-10 meet from noon to 2 p.m., and ages 10-12 meet from 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 27-July 1. On Friday of camp, the last 30 minutes for each age group is an exhibition of completed work.
The cost of mini-camp is $45 and includes all materials. The registration deadline for Mini Camp is Monday, June 6. Scholarships are not offered for Mini Camps. Contact The Arts Center to discuss financial assistance or payment plans.
The Arts Center staff is available for questions via phone or in person during office hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and encourages early registration as camps fill up quickly and spots are limited.
Registration is not complete without payment.
Limited full and partial need-based scholarships are available through the Marian Biddle Trew Scholarship Fund and an additional application is required for financial assistance.
The scholarship application is available upon request from The Arts Center.
Registration for all camps is available online at athensartscouncil.org/create/camps/
Paper registration forms may be picked up and returned to
The Arts Center at 320 North White Street in Athens. Staff is available to answer questions via telephone during office hours at 423-745-8781.
