The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) is open to the public and currently featuring two exhibitions of work by area students.
The exhibits are on display in the Willson Exhibit Room & Hall Gallery at The Arts Center until April 30. Both exhibits are also available to view online.
“Mercylicious: Art as the Antidote to Boredom” is an exhibit of paintings by Mercy Yates, a 12-year-old from this community.
According to a news release, Yates is “finding her voice in art during these challenging times. Pushed to art and creativity during quarantine, this exhibit embodies her resilience and her creative outlet from the last year.”
“Mercy is an impressive young artist. Her skill and use of color are wonderful. This exhibit is so worth viewing, I encourage all to stop in to see,” said Clarice Baggett, a member of AACA’s visual arts committee and board of directors.
“Mercylicious” is on exhibit in the Willson Exhibit Room and online at www.athensartscouncil.org/events/mercylicious-exhibit/
On display in the Willson Hall Gallery is a collection of work by area high school and college artists in a combined student competition and show.
The judged show offers cash prizes in both divisions, which will be awarded during an opening reception and awards ceremony for the exhibit on Friday, April 23, via Facebook live beginning at 5 p.m.
The 2021 exhibition includes photography by Tim Sullins of Birmingham-Southern College and Bethany Hobbs of Walker Valley High School, as well as a drawing by Frannie Martin of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
For more information on these exhibits and all AACA programs, visit athensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or visit The Arts Center at 320 North White St. in Athens. Current business hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
