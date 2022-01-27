Please don’t forget that our senior center is continuing to pass out frozen food boxes each Thursday. The next distribution will be Jan. 27. The only requirement is that you are at least 60 years old. Please call the center and leave a message along with your phone number if you or someone you know would like to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity. You do not even have to be in McMinn County, you must only be able to pick up the boxes between 10 a.m. and noon.
A couple of weeks ago I wrote why playing games are so good for you, especially as you get older. Below we will be concentrating on playing cards and how you can benefit from an exciting card game. I think you will be pleasantly surprised at just what playing cards can do for you.
There are so many card games available. There are almost too many to have to choose from. When it comes to popularity, it’s hard to beat deck of cards. Card games don’t require any electricity. In most cases, besides a deck of cards, the only thing you need is a flat surface and sometimes a pen and paper. Generation after generation has celebrated card games for their ability to facilitate pressure-free social gatherings, relaxing recreation, and memorable conversations. Whether you play games of chance or strategy, you’re likely to have tons of fun. Plus, you can make these games even more accessible by purchasing oversized playing cards, decks with large print, playing card holders, or an automatic card shuffler.
Here’s some of the most popular card games for seniors: Gin Rummy, Bridge, Canasta, Cribbage, Spades, Crazy Eights, Old Maid, Pinochle, Snap, Go Fish, War, Rook, UNO, Phase 10, No Thanks! and Slap Jack. Our seniors have played many of these games in the past.
Maybe you are saying you are alone and don’t have a partner for cards. Solitaire is an awesome game to play by yourself. You can’t say that you get bored playing solitaire all the time by yourself, since there are over 1,000 different versions of solitaire. You can find all the different varieties online.
Another way to play cards if you are alone is to play online. Almost every game has an online version. You play one hand and the computer plays the other or you can play games of solitaire. You don’t even need a deck of cards. These games are very entertaining. You can even find an online game of Old Maid!
Most of these card games just use a regular pack of 52 playing cards. Regular playing cards have a very interesting history. Bicycle Cards is the biggest producer of playing cards in the United States. The company began producing their cards in 1885, and they have since had sizable roles in various important historical events. For example, during World War II, the deck was designed as a puzzle, which when put together made a map. This map was supposed to help potential prisoners make their way to safety once they escaped.
Wars also prompted Bicycle Cards to create waterproof cards that would not peel, rip, or fall apart after coming into contact or moisture. During the Vietnam War, the ace of spades printed on Bicycle Cards’ playing cards was thought to have severe psychological effects of the Viet Cong, which viewed it as a symbol of death and infinite bad luck for their activities. Of course, the rumor was false, but as time went by and American soldiers continued to use Bicycle Cards’ ace of spades as their symbol, it eventually did become a relevant part of Vietnam War psychological warfare symbolism.
Learning something new is always a great experience, and card games provide a way to learn a new skill. Games provide an excellent opportunity to learn, grow, and develop new strategies and skills, and can provide a lifetime of enjoyment.
Playing card games also have many other health benefits which you may have never thought about. Some of them are as follows:
• Playing cards can help older adults stay mentally sharp. A study by the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that card playing is associated with a reduced risk of dementia. A Mayo Clinic study states that there is little evidence that card playing will prevent Alzheimer’s, but it can delay the onset of symptoms so that the individual can function at a higher level. Also, studies show that recreational activities, such as card games, stimulate nerve growth in the portions of the brain that process emotions and executive function.
• Playing cards can help fight memory loss by stimulating the mind and prevents a decrease in brain cell growth. Instead, the brain continues to create new cells that grow stronger neural pathways and help the brain function normally. Playing cards allow you to exercise and preserve your mind. Memorizing details in a card game could even help to improve memory in real-world situations.
• Card games are generally social activities, and this brings benefits for players. Social engagement is an important factor in a happy life. Aging can lead to a lack of contact with people, causing isolation, followed by depression and anxiety. Playing cards with friends and family is the perfect way for you to remain social and have fun. Staying social can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, memory loss, and other serious conditions. Studies show that playing cards on a computer doesn’t offer the same benefits you will receive when you play with others.
• Card playing can help with physical benefits. Shuffling and dealing cards increases coordination. Playing cards also can improve fine and gross motor skills, reflexes, and hand-eye coordination.
• Cards games can decrease stress and improve mood. Participation in card games lowers plasma cortisol levels, which is the stress hormone. When you play cards, the mind and body become more relaxed, reducing the amount of stress hormones produced. Instead, the hormones are regulated, and you will experience feelings of confidence and relaxation.
• Playing cards can boost the immune system. When seniors age, they experience a variety of changes, including diminished immune systems. However, playing cards could keep the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex stimulated, which boosts the immune system. Certain card games, such as bridge, help increase the T cells in the body. These cells are responsible for fighting off infections.
• Card games improve our logic and math skills. Card games involve quick thinking and mental arithmetic. These skills are ones that most people rarely get to help in real-life situations. Logical thinking plays a big part in card games. You must think carefully about which cards the other players are holding. Challenging our minds in this way helps improve emotional and mental wellbeing.
Some people say they don’t have time to play games. The fact is that you are doing a service to yourself to take a little time out of your day to enjoy this activity that has been around for hundreds of years. There are dozens of possibilities out there. If you don’t like one card game, there are plenty of others to choose from.
Maybe you are saying you don’t have anyone to play cards with. Just come to the center. We have some seniors who love to play all kinds of card games. You will be glad you did when you see just how beneficial playing cards can be.
We have just been notified that we have been approved for a third class of beginning computer instruction. The 15-hour “Tech Goes Home” classes will begin in March. These classes are for beginners to learn the basics of using a computer. You will be provided a Chromebook to use during the classes. At the end of the classes, those who have completed the 15 hours will be able to keep the Chromebook. A year of internet can also be provided to those who do not have internet access. We are going to be able to open these classes to those in the community who do not have a computer and are at least 60 years of age. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 to be put on a waiting list.
The following are some other activities that are coming soon to the senior center:
• Jan. 28: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 11 a.m. — Kazoo Fun
• Jan. 31: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Celebrating Inspiring your Heart with Art Day
• Feb. 1: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Kindred Health Care; 11 a.m. — February Chit Chat; 11:30 a.m. — Celebrating S.O.B. Day (Spunky Old Broads Day)
• Feb. 2: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Celebrating Hula in the Coola Day
• Feb. 4: Wear Red Day; 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Name That Tune with Humana
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.