The Harmony and G.R.I.T.S. dulcimer group will play at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum during the City of Athens bicentennial celebration on Friday, March 18. The group will play from 1:30-2:30 p.m. bringing to the museum the sweet harmony of Appalachian and gospel music.
The group was first known as “Johnny and the Sweet Notes” because the word dulcimer means “sweet song” and the group seemed to center around Johnny McGrew. McGrew and his wife Becky are founding members. He passed away recently. He was a well-known wood crafting artisan. He made some of the group’s dulcimers and also assisted players by tuning their instruments.
Johnny made dulcimers from maple, poplar, walnut, and cherry because those woods give “distinct and pleasant sounds,” explained Audrey Davis.
Audrey is also a founding member. She has created a scrapbook that starts in 2008 when the group formed and follows several years of their travels around the area. She walked me through each page that contained photographs, programs, and news articles featuring the group. They first met in the home of founding member, Merna Jaquish, who has since passed away. They later found a meeting spot with the Mars Hill Presbyterian Church until they moved to our museum a few years ago.
She explained that when they play together, they have a lot of fun doing it. She reflected that the book helps her to remember past members and the good times. Some members play other instruments like the fiddle or the dobro, a type of guitar. Some of the members already knew how to play when they joined, while others learned the art as they played.
As the group became known, the public invited them to play at different venues. Earlene Lawson, another founding member who has since passed away, decided they needed to have matching vests, so she made several in various sizes that were reversible and gave them out. Another signature item they adopted is a wooden dulcimer pin on their lapels. They always end their shows with the Tennessee state song “Rocky Top.” Recently, the group decided that they will open their programs with the Carter Family song, “Wildwood Flower,” a song Johnny played all the time.
They had been doing a lot of traveling around the area doing what Audrey termed “gigs,” when around August of 2009, the group decided they needed a catchier name. They chose Harmony and G.R.I.T.S., with the acronym meaning — Girls/gents raised in the south.
Audrey explained that the dulcimer is easy to play. It is a fretted stringed instrument having about three or four strings. If there are four strings, one is doubled for the melody; the next is the “A” string, and then there is a bass string. It is tuned to “D” “A” “D.” The instrument is generally oblong with various shaping depending on how it was made. It lays across the player’s lap while being played. To play is an easy strum using a pick or pluck with the fingers of the right hand and pressing with the fingers of the left hand on corresponding frets of the chosen note. The dulcimer originates from Appalachia where folks played songs by ear. There are different styles like the dulcimer-banjo that Becky McGrew plays. At the end of its oblong shape is a circular shape the strings cross that resembles a banjo.
The group meets every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the museum content to kick back and enjoy their instruments along with joyous fellowship. They look forward to meeting new people who are interested in joining in. They usually don’t do the “gigs” like they used to because of schedules, so anytime they are able to play at an event is a real treat and certainly should not be missed. There are currently 11 members.
The bicentennial is from 1-7 p.m. with the History of Athens art exhibit and the Harmony and G.R.I.T.S. dulcimers on the main level.
The upper level will have artisan demonstrations by eight different talented people. The lower level will have Jim Brooks with Appalachian music. There will be readings, speeches, the poster unveiling and more!
The event will end with a reception by Ambiance from 6-7 p.m. The public is invited to this event free of charge.
The event is in partnership with the City of Athens, Athens Area Center for the Arts, and E.G. Fisher Library.
Sponsors are the Hugh M. Willson Family Foundation, Susan Buttram, Paul Willson, Bob Roseberry, Greg Moses, and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
