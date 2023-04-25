We are pleased to announce that we have scheduled another beginning computer class. The classes consist of 15 hours of instruction led by Rob Knepper, technology director of the Cleveland/Bradley County Public Library. Each student that completes the 15 hours of instruction will keep their Chromebook and will be offered a year of free internet. The classes begin on May 23 and will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 if you are interested.
Funding for this program has been provided by the West End Home Foundation/Senior Trust Reducing Social Isolation and Increasing Access to Essential Services Through Digital Literacy and Inclusion for Older Tennesseans Grant fund originating from the court cases involving the dissolution of two nursing homes in Tennessee.
Last Thursday, we celebrated our volunteers with a luncheon here at the senior center. We had over 100 in attendance. Our Meals-on-Wheels volunteers do so much more than take a lunch to them every day. Currently they are also taking them a second meal for them to eat later in the day as well as weekend meals. Each volunteer makes contact with the homebound senior to make sure they are well. We are also able to meet other needs they have through a very special donation we received. Next week, in celebration of National Pet Week, we are providing food for their pet friends. If you or someone you know would benefit from the Meals-on-Wheels program, call 1-866-836-6678. Leave a message and someone will get back with you.
This past Saturday was Earth Day. It was created to celebrate the planet’s environment and raise public awareness about pollution. It is observed each year on April 22. People all over the world celebrate it with rallies, conferences, outdoor activities, and service projects.
The theme of Earth Day in 2023 is “Invest in our Planet.” Businesses are being asked to shift toward sustainable practices. According to earthday.org, it is crucial for businesses of all sizes to act now. If they don’t, climate change will cause even more catastrophic damage to our economies and negatively impact us all.
Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin proposed the day in 2005. It has since contributed to the passage of the Clean Air Act, the Water Quality Improvement Act, the Endangered Species Act, and several environmental laws.
Each Earth Day, people are reminded to think about the threat our planet faces and what are some ways we can help protect the environment. There are two simple ways to celebrate Earth Day. The first is to promote understanding of important environmental issues so that more people are aware of the critical actions we need to take to protect our environment. You can post things on social media about Earth Day. You can tell your family and friends about Earth Day. The second is to commit yourself to service around Earth Day.
It is never too late to start helping our planet. And don’t think that only one person can’t make a difference. That’s not true. Anything that anyone does will help this wonderful planet we live on. We all need to do our part to make sure it stays as beautiful as it is now.
Some of the following ideas are geared for older adults, but they are good ideas for any age. Some activities are not only good for the earth. They can give you many health benefits also. And remember not to just celebrate Earth Day on April 22, but every day of the year.
• Take a walk and appreciate nature. Stroll through a public garden or park. Take a hike in the woods. Many parks have wheelchair-accessible trails to enable people with mobility restrictions to enjoy the great outdoors. You can take advantage of the great outdoors even if you’re not very mobile or active. Seniors with limited sight, mobility, and cognition can look and listen to nature, which has many positive physiological impacts. I love to just sit on my front porch and watch all the birds coming to eat at our bird buffet. Looking out a window or at photos of nature reduces anxiety and promotes healing from surgery, and the sounds of nature can improve the immune system’s response. The City of Athens has beautiful parks to visit that are handicap-accessible. Athens Regional Park, Veterans Memorial Park, and Heritage Park are some of the parks that anyone of any ability would enjoy. There are many walking trails that all would enjoy. There is even a dog park and putt-putt course in Prof Powers Park on Slack Road. The dog park and putt-putt are handicap-accessible. There is also a new dog park in Etowah.
• Go bird watching. You can go somewhere to watch for birds, or you can watch for birds in your own yard. You probably won’t have lots of birds hanging around unless you feed them. Then you won’t be without birds very long. You can purchase bird feeders at many locations as well as food. The best food in my opinion is sunflower seeds. There is little waste unlike the wild bird food. Sunflower seeds will attract a variety of birds such as cardinals, finches and jays. I just love watching the birds in my yard and identifying the new species that come to eat. Some people do not feed birds in the summer, but because of the birds that stop in our area while migrating to other regions, they need to be fed.
Want to save money on bird food? Make your own. Recently we made homemade suet here at the center for the birds and put it in a coffee cup that is hung by the handle in a tree. This homemade feeder worked great. The birds couldn’t get enough. Here is the recipe for the homemade suet:
1 cup suet or lard
1 cup crunchy peanut butter
2 cups quick oats
2 cups yellow cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup sugar
Melt the suet or lard. Mix in other ingredients. Spoon it into suet trays or add to a suet feeder.
• Grow a garden. Planting flowers and vegetables for your own or other’s enjoyment will help beautify the landscape. You will also reap many health benefits such as receiving vitamin D, which will help your bones and immune system, lower risk of dementia, give a mood boost, provide exercise, and help combat loneliness.
• Recycle. Create storage bins for newspapers, magazines, aluminum cans, plastic, and glass bottles. Etowah and Athens have recycling centers. Call them to find out exactly what they accept.
• Plant a tree or shrub. Clean the air and reduce climate change effects by planting a tree or shrub in your yard or your community. Ask at a nursery which tree or shrubs have the best chance of success in our area. Supporters of Earth Day have a goal to plant 7.8 million trees to help reduce pollution, increase biodiversity to avoid the loss of species, and help our cities move toward reduction of the use of fossil fuel and become 100% renewable.
• Explore a farmer’s market. The Mennonites Farmer’s Markets are open now in Englewood, Tellico Plains, and Delano. The farmer’s market in Athens at Market Park will be open from May until October.
• Conserve water. There are so many ways to save water. Take showers instead of baths. Turn off the water until you are ready to rinse. Only do the laundry or use the dishwasher when you have a full load. Collect rainwater to water your garden. Water each plant individually instead of the whole garden.
• Help pick up litter. Cleaning a roadway, public park, or a beach will help the earth stay clean.
• Check your house for leaky faucets and pipes. Repair the leak to save water.
• Replace standard light bulbs with LEDs that use much less energy to run and last a lot longer.
• Use reusable grocery bags when you go buy groceries.
• Start a compost bin. Start a pile outside and add vegetable and fruit peeling, eggshells, food scraps, grass clippings, coffee grounds, dry leaves, shredded newspaper, straw, and sawdust. The biodegradable items will turn into rich soil. Making compost and taking recyclables to a recycle center can greatly reduce the amount of junk sent to landfills. We will be starting a compost bin at the center very soon.
• Use natural beauty products. Products made from commercially-produced ingredients can have a negative impact on the environment. These chemicals end up in the water and air.
This is just a ripple in the water of things we and our senior loved ones can do to celebrate Earth Day and every day in the upcoming year. We know you can think of more things you can do to benefit the earth.
Our senior center is very active with programs to protect our earth. The month of April is Keep America Beautiful Month. To do our part to keep America beautiful, we recycle plastic and paper. We will also continue to recycle aluminum. And we will be starting our compost bin very soon.
The following are some activities at the center in the next few days. Please call the center for more information at 423-781-7632.
• April 27: 9 a.m. to noon - Advanced Computer Class; noon - Lunch Compliments of Starr Regional Medical Center
• April 28: 9:30 a.m. - Breakfast, Choose your favorite activities
• May 1: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. - Garden in a Bag
• May 2: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11 a.m. - Weather Forecasting with Dr. Al
• May 3: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Cinco de Mayo Celebration; 11 a.m. - Mexican Taco Bar
• May 4: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Name That Tune with Humana; 11 a.m. - How to Make Gift Bows from Coloring Pages
• May 5: 11 a.m. - Celebrating National Egg Month with a Homemade Egg Salad Brunch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.