We would like to give a big thank you to Master Gardener Eddie Broadwell. With his help, we have our four new raised beds finished completely. Each bed has a garden theme. We have a pizza garden, salsa garden, salad garden, and a relish garden. Each garden has plenty of herbs along with the vegetables. We can’t wait until we can use our bounty to prepare pizza, make salsa, make relishes and have awesome salads. Please drive by if you can to see our beautiful gardens.
I especially love to cook with herbs. Using herbs is such a good way to flavor your food while cutting down on your salt intake. Below, you will learn just why too much salt is not good for you and how to use herbs instead. I have even added a few of my recipes where herbs have the starring role.
Most of you know that it is important to limit the amount of salt you ingest each day. Salt, also known as sodium chloride, is about 40% sodium and 60% chloride. The human body requires a small amount to conduct nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles, and maintain the proper balance of water and minerals. Too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. Most Americans consume at least 1.5 teaspoons of salt per day, which is far more than you need. Just one teaspoon or six grams each day is plenty for you.
Since salt can be dangerous to your health, it is important to try to keep your daily intake under the recommended amount. Using herbs is one of the most flavorful way to prepare foods. You shouldn’t even miss the salt.
I love to use herbs in my cooking. One of the reasons I use so many herbs is that I grow my own. This year, my herb garden is flourishing. I have rosemary, basil, marjoram, lemon balm, oregano, chives, parsley, cilantro, thyme, sage, tarragon, and dill. Herbs are easy to grow. I purchase herb plants at garden centers such as Lowe’s, Mayo’s, and Home Depot. Elder’s Ace Hardware in Cleveland always has a large variety of herbs in the spring.
Herbs can be grown in an outside garden space such as mine or in containers. Herbs grown in containers can be placed on the porch for easy access and taken in during the colder months. This way, herbs will be available year-round. If you choose to grow from seed, choose a good potting soil that will drain well. Fertilize occasionally. My choice is a slow-released granulated fertilizer.
I also have on my kitchen window sill several potted herbs. Herbs will thrive from the light through the window and from the moisture from the water in your sink. It is so convenient to just snip off a sprig or two of herbs to flavor your food.
Another option for using herbs is to buy the dried version. You can purchase almost any dried herb wherever spices are sold. Just remember, if a recipe calls for dried herbs, you will have to use three times the amount of fresh herbs. And if a recipe calls for fresh herbs, only use one-third as much dried.
Only certain herbs will not be killed during the winter. A way to keep using your herbs all year is to preserve them.
One of the easiest ways to preserve herbs is to dry them. Tie small bunches together with twine or string and hang them in your kitchen window. The light from the window will dry them in 3-5 days. Never hang herbs outside. The humidity will not allow them to dry properly.
You can also quickly dry herbs in your oven. Arrange them on a cookie sheet and place in an oven heated to 180 degrees. Heat for about four hours. Keep the oven door open to allow for the steam to escape. Herbs can also be microwaved if you are in a hurry. Just be sure to not overheat them until they smoke or catch on fire.
One way I like to keep herbs throughout the winter is to use an ice cube tray. Place one teaspoon of chopped herbs in each section and cover with water. Once they are frozen, place them in a freezer bag. When you need some for cooking, just take out a cube and toss it into whatever you are cooking.
One way to use fresh herbs is to make compound butter. Take a stick of softened butter (not margarine) and add chopped herbs. I also will sometime add some garlic powder or other spice. If you are cutting down on salt, use the unsalted butter. A stick of salted butter contains one-third teaspoon of salt. If you don’t use the compound butter immediately, shape it into a log, wrap it in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator. It can also be frozen.
You can use compound butters in soups, stews, or about anything. My favorite way to use compound butter is in roasting a whole chicken. My choice for this is rosemary/garlic butter. Loosen the skin on the top of the chicken by running your hand under it. Then spread the butter over the breast. Press the skin back on the chicken. Place the remainder of the butter in the cavity. Roast at 400 degrees for about an hour or when the thermometer reads 165 degrees.
Another one of my favorite dishes is tomato basil soup. Heat one stick of butter in a kettle, add a sliced onion, half-cup of fresh basil, and a tablespoon of chopped garlic. Cook until onion is soft. Add one large can of crushed tomatoes and one carton of chicken broth. Heat thoroughly. Add about one cup heavy cream. Use an immersion blender until smooth. Top with grated parmesan cheese.
This dish is a good way to use cherry or grape tomatoes. In a skillet, heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Add one tablespoon of chopped garlic, and two cups of tomatoes cut in half. Add approximately one-half cup chopped basil. Heat until the tomatoes are soft. Cook a box of angel hair pasta according to the instructions. Drain and add to tomato mixture. Stir to combine. Add one cup of grated parmesan cheese and mix will.
Herbs can be added to almost any salad. A favorite way I use them is to slice cucumbers in a bowl. Add your favorite herb. I usually use chives or dill. Add sour cream and lemon juice and you have a fantastic salad.
You can probably tell that I am very passionate about growing my own foods and herbs. Hopefully, I have shared some ways you can flavor your foods without adding all that salt.
If you would like to keep up with how much salt you are consuming, here are a few ways. You can just write down how much salt you consume each meal. A very easy method is using an app if you have a smartphone. The app I use is called FatSecret. You can enter the foods you eat and your total amount of sodium, calories, fat, and carbs will be calculated. This is not only good for tracking your sodium, but will help with weight loss by keeping track of your calories and carbs. Just download the app from your Play Store.
Activities for this week:
• June 21: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo sponsored by Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Craft Class (Making Sun Catchers); 1 to 3 p.m. — Matter of Balance (Reservation Required)
• June 23: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo sponsored by United Health Care; 11 a.m. — Name that Tune; 1 to 3 p.m. — Matter of Balance
• June 28: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — Craft Class; 1 to 3 p.m. — Matter of Balance
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
