A special edition of The Daily Post-Athenian entitled “Blizzard ’93” is preserved in the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum archive.
The small 20-page edition was published two weeks after the event and is now a historical account of the memories from residents and travelers of McMinn County. The superstorm left 19 inches of snow. Large snow drifts, trees and power lines down left roads blocked and no power for days.
There were medical emergencies and fatalities with this storm in an area that had only seen this much snow from one storm in 100 years. Rescuers and utility crews worked tirelessly from start to finish in an effort to render aid and bring back services. Neighbors shared the “Southern Hospitality” living up to the reputation that the South is known for.
The front-page story is entitled “Diary of a Snow Storm.” It is an account from Loretta Ramey. She chronicles how life changed by the hour. It starts with no power, no heat and her son’s truck getting stuck as she shared how they managed. Help did eventually get there and was greatly appreciated.
There are stories that tell how people saved their stored food either by cooking it or by keeping it cold using the snow and how the snow became their source of water. There are stories of a pot of soup and other food being shared with neighbors and a full breakfast being served to people brought to the First Baptist Church by rescue groups and the National Guard. Other shelters included North City School, Athens Community Hospital, now Starr Regional, and the Courthouse facilities.
Animals were rescued and those that could not be sought their own shelter. A cat was found inside a child’s outside playhouse and a squirrel invited itself inside a residence. A man walked for miles to rescue his dog that he had left outside. When he arrived at home, the dog was covered in snow. He felt he would have surely perished had he not returned.
Dr. Charles B. Cox made his rounds at Woods Memorial Hospital in Etowah, now Starr Regional. He fed his cattle on his farm south of Delano and got onto his tractor — a big four-wheel drive John Deere — to make the eight-mile trip. He notes that visibility was to a point where Starr Mountain or the knobs could not be seen.
He notes that Etowah was “deserted with clouds of snow blowing down Tennessee Avenue …”
He gave Mrs. Betty Bull, the director of nursing, a ride to the hospital. From there, he went to Mt. Cumberland to pick up Mrs. Reba Boyer and bring her to the home of Steve Burce who had plenty of resources to share. He traveled the old Athens-Etowah road and had to backtrack several times due to downed trees. He found the snow had drifted close to four feet deep near the airport and the Webb Farm. He reached Mt. Cumberland Church before more power lines and downed trees across the road stopped him. From there he walked about 1/4-mile to Mrs. Boyer’s residence. He was able to successfully get her to the Burce residence.
On the way back to Etowah, Dr. Cox got stuck in the drift area by the airport. It had grown in size to five feet deep. From there, he abandoned the tractor and walked back to Etowah. Along the way, he had met a man pulling a sled on his way to get propane. As he walked toward Etowah, he met that man returning with the tank secured to the sled. He notes that his tractor remained stuck in the snowdrift until the following Tuesday and that section of road remained one lane as late in the week as Friday.
For Mrs. Boyer, she remembered her own situation in her own humorous and creative way. She thanked the Burce family and Dr. Cox for coming to her rescue. She remembered being pulled through “over-the-knee” deep snow.
Before going out, she put on an outfit and described herself as, “Me, an 88-year-old woman, with woolen scarf around my head, plastic rain cap over that, straw beach hat on top, oxfords, no boots, my Sunday coat over eiderdown jacket.”
She described the snow feeling like “a chair” as she fell into it.
The wind kept blowing her hat off, “Charlie rescuing it, knocking it down on my head — concussion, I’m sure.”
She was happy to make it to the Burce residence safe and sound.
This historical storm lasted from March 12 to March 14 and stretched from Canada to Honduras affecting 26 states taking in the southern states and the eastern seaboard. It came with cold temperatures and howling wind that created large drifts and destruction across the land, but on a positive note, the snow provided a chance for the creative at heart to build snow sculptures and for others to enjoy sledding and other winter sports.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students an $45 for family.
Please stop by to see our special exhibit of Japanese Wedding Coats and Kimonos gifted to us in 1991 from our sister city Isahaya, Japan, along with our collection of related artifacts.
