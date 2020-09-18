Someone asked me recently about my love languages. I have a tendency to deflect introspection so I smirked, quipped “espresso and sharing songs.”
Sharing songs is, though, one of the most constant ways in which I share love.
Wednesday morning marked a momentous change in my life. I had a significant meeting for which I prepared as any music-loving millennial might — by creating a playlist for the occasion.
Two songs into the effort, I felt inspired to ask my girlfriends for song submissions. Then I asked a few of my closest couple friends. A few more group messages later and my morning music meditation had become a collaborative curatorial endeavor.
I sought song submissions from my staff, my closest friends (six women, two men), my father, my mother, and her sister. By lunch, I had a playlist of 41 songs, including the welcome surprise submissions from my friends’ 13-year-old daughter.
To the casual observer, the “love myself” playlist is two hours and thirty-five minutes of decade-spanning music lacking cohesion. The genres range from Broadway to country, from Motown to pop. The artists vary from Dolly to Lizzo, from Fleetwood Mac to New Found Glory.
To me, the “love myself” playlist is a love letter from my village. This project remained a meditation. As I listened to each song, I considered the person who shared it, my relationship with that person, and the thought behind his or her choice of song.
The “love myself” playlist is an acknowledgement of grief, a celebration of healing, and a Benediction for self love.
Some song selectors sourced their favorites for the right lyrics to meet me in this moment as a way to say “I see you. I understand.”
Others sent tunes to make light of the moment, to make me smile. Then they followed those with a second song showing they did indeed understand what I was after.
Nearly everyone sent a song that — I can tell — is meant as a prayer, a wish, an anthem for my blossoming self.
My 13-year-old friend’s suggestions were particularly moving, and humbling, as they offer a certain understanding of my experience and needs from her young, learning soul.
It can be hard for me to talk openly about my feelings. It is quite easy for me, however, to read between the lines. It’s easy to find meaning in poetry, literature, song lyrics.
Studying these song selections was akin to having a deep heart-to-heart with each of these dear friends, without having to speak one word.
One of the many reasons music is important is because it helps us express feelings and emotion. You don’t have to be a songwriter to express yourself through music — you must simply be in tune with the meaning, the message.
Katie, one of my song-sharers, wrote about why kids need art for an arts council mini campaign celebrating educators this week (National Arts Education Week).
She wrote: “A well-rounded arts education is important in the fact we are teaching a child to be empathetic. To feel, to name that feeling, and to feel deeply for others.”
When we curate playlists for loved ones, we’re continuing that exercise in empathy — we’re using art to deepen our connection with one another and, perhaps, even ourselves.
My mother generally packs my daughter’s lunch. Every morning this school year, she has snuck into her studio while Sloane sleeps to create a small heart-shaped collage and tuck it into her Beatles lunchbox.
My father leaves notes every day for my mother, the artist. There’s a little black notebook on the kitchen counter that he uses. The catch is he doesn’t use words, he sketches.
My friend Jenny sends pictures of poems, with a certain prescience, knowing we needed those very words.
My friend Lauren sends poems she’s written, and plans for further writing.
My friends send songs.
I feel love.
Lauren Shepherd is the executive director of the Athens Area Council for the Arts. Learn more about AACA by calling 745-8781 or visiting athensartscouncil.org
