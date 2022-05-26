Our next Medicare Counseling with be on June 26 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Please call as soon as possible because the appointments will fill up quickly.
Congratulations! You have made it to your senior years. It took brains and common sense. Many older people think that after navigating past decades of life’s pitfalls, they can cast caution to the wind, especially when it comes to sun exposure. They may be thinking, I’ve never had skin cancer, its takes years to develop, so I’m never going to get it. I’ll stay in the sun all I want with no protection. The truth is between 40% and 50% of Americans who live to age 65 will have skin cancer at least once. It has also been reported that more than half of skin cancer-related deaths occur in people more than 65 years old. The longer people live, the more likely they are to develop skin cancer, and the greater their chances of dying from it.
Older skin is less able to protect itself from skin cancer. A study has shown that the skin had a diminished ability to attract a certain type of immune cells called T cells to damaged areas where repairs were needed. This means that skin didn’t heal as well, leaving the person more vulnerable to infections and skin cancer. Skin also loses fat and water content and becomes thinner, allowing UV light to penetrate more deeply, causing a greater likelihood of damage from the sun.
Besides skin cancer, there can be other damage to your skin from the ultraviolet rays of the sun. Advanced aging also can occur such as wrinkles, freckles, and sunspots.
An older person may be taking medications that may increase their sensitivity to sun exposure. Some include certain antibiotics, diuretics, cholesterols drugs and others. Be sure to look at the label of your prescription drugs for any warnings about sun exposure.
Here are some no-nonsense tips for protecting your skin from the damage of the sun:
• Stay out of the sun as much as possible. Try to stay inside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the ultraviolet rays are the strongest. If you must be in the sun, use an umbrella and sunscreen. The Skin Care Foundation recommends sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. Use 30 SPF or higher is you are outdoors for a long period of time. Use at least two tablespoons and reapply every two hours and after swimming and excessive sweating. Toss out any sunscreen left from the previous year. Only use what you purchase this season. You need to avoid getting a sunburn as much as possible. Research has shown that after five blistering sunburns as a child, your chances of developing melanoma increases by a whopping 80%.
• Protect your eyes in the sun by wearing sunglasses. Wear sunglasses that cover your whole eye from your eyebrows to your cheekbones. Make sure the glasses filter out 99-100% of the sun’s UVA and UVB radiation. They should screen out 75 to 90% of the sun’s light. Wearing a hat also will protect your hair, eyes and skin from the sun’s radiation.
• Moisturize your skin. Skin is particularly prone to dryness during your later years. Hot temperatures and sun damage make this worse. Applying moisturizer or lotion prevents water loss from skin layers. Also, be careful when applying make-up. Some products can dry out the skin making it more susceptible to sun damage.
• The items that seniors place inside of their bodies are some of the greatest factors that affect the health of their outside. Foods can contain nutrients that can replenish the skin health. Strawberries, blueberries, and cherries contain high levels of vitamin C, which can reduce free radical damage caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation. Cherries contain melatonin, which protects skin from UV radiation and repairs sunburn damage. If it’s green and has leaves, chances are it’s good for sun protection. Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard can reduce the risk of squamous cell skin cancer by 50% according to one study. Broccoli is also a good choice since its full of sulphoraphane, an antioxidant that helps your cells protect themselves against UV radiation. Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which can improve your skin’s ability to protect against sunburns.
• Drink plenty of water. Drink a minimum of 2-3 liters each day. Coconut water, watermelons, and fresh juices are a good way to stay hydrated. Drinking water also helps to flush the toxins from your body.
• Wear breathable fabrics. Cotton is the best fabric to wear in the summer. Wear light and loose clothing. Avoid tight fitting clothing in synthetic fabrics. They can make you sweat more, which in turn makes the skin itchy which can lead to infections.
• You should remember that sunlight in the right amount may provide health benefits, too. Sunlight is the most important source of vitamin D for most people. Vitamin D is important for avoiding osteoporosis. It also helps your muscles move. Vitamin D may reduce the risk of hip fractures, high blood pressure and stroke or heart attack for older adults. It is important for bone health and will help prevent falls and fractures. The Boston University Medical Campus says to allow for 10-15 minutes of unprotected sun exposure. After that, apply sunscreen if you are remaining in the sun. The best time to get your vitamin D is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. If your shadow is longer than your body height, your body can’t make any vitamin D.
Below are some home remedies that can help you get glowing skin this summer:
• Coffee and lemon. Lemon contains vitamin C which is an effective skin brightening ingredient. Coffee is a great exfoliator. Mix one tablespoon of coffee and one tablespoon of lemon in a bowl. Make sure there are no lumps. Apply this on your face and rinse it off after 15 minutes.
• Aloe Vera. Known for its antioxidant and antibacterial properties, aloe vera has a soothing effect on your skin which is great during the summer. It hydrates your skin also.
• Turmeric. Turmeric has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties that help to reduce any inflammation on your skin. It will also brighten and add a natural glow. Add a teaspoon of it to three tablespoons of lemon juice. Apply it to your face and let it sit for 20 minutes. Wash it off.
• Honey plus yogurt. Yogurt retains the natural moisture of your skin and yogurt helps to brighten it. Take a cup of yogurt in a bowl and add one tablespoon of honey. Mix well and apply it to your skin. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.
• Tomato. Tomatoes help to improve your skin with their vitamin content. It also will help to restore your skin’s natural shine. Smash half of a tomato and make sure there are no lumps. Add honey to it. Apply this paste on your skin and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water.
It is my hope that now seniors will feel prepared to safely embrace the sunshine. The good news is that you can restore your skin’s natural balance, lustre, and ensure good health by taking good care of your skin. Follow a regular skincare routine, eat healthy, and resort to simple yet effective natural remedies to have perfect glowing skin. You are now ready to enjoy the rest of the summer knowing that you are doing what you can to prevent sun damage to your skin.
We are looking forward to some very exciting activities at the center. Below is a list of some of them. You are always welcome at our center regardless of where you live.
• May 27: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 11 a.m. — DIY Flavored Vinegar
• May 30: Closed for Memorial Day
• May 31: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Trivia with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Health Talk with Janis Wenzel
• June 1: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — World Milk Day (Sample Different Kinds of Milk)
• June 2: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bingo; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Nutrition Class with UT Extension Agency
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
