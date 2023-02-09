The history of area Rosenwald Schools can be viewed through an exhibit of video, photographs, and written material at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The exhibit is in recognition of Black History Month and will run through February.
The exhibit entitled “Rosenwald Schools: A History of African American Education in Tennessee” gives background information as to how the schools became known as Rosenwald Schools and features two area schools, the Dunbar Public School in Loudon and the J.L. Cook School in Athens. Earl Smith shared his experience as a former student of both schools and his participation in a current preservation project of the Dunbar Public School on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the museum in conjunction with the exhibit. The program was sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation and the Hugh M. Willson Family Foundation.
After completing eighth grade at Dunbar, he went on to attend J.L. Cook School in Athens, graduating as its valedictorian. He majored in math while attending the University of Tennessee and worked at K-25 in Oak Ridge as a computer programmer analyst. He is a member of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and serves as a Sunday school teacher there. He credits the opportunity these schools gave as the source of his ability to succeed in establishing his career.
Smith shared information on the work of the Dunbar Rosenwald School Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit group formed to purchase and restore the school according to historical guidelines. The school had been built and opened in 1923 to serve the blacks in that rural area. It closed in 1965 when integration was mandated. It, like many of the Rosenwald Schools, such as the J.L. Cook School, was facing deterioration from lack of use. The Cook School was demolished.
Restoration of the Dunbar School has been made possible through grants and private donations, which they still are seeking to complete a long list of structural repairs. This year, the group will celebrate the 100th year of the school’s opening.
Julius Rosenwald (b. 1862, d. 1932), a philanthropist and the president and part owner of Sears, Roebuck & Company, recognized a problem of a lack of proper education for blacks at the turn of the 20th century when Jim Crow laws separated blacks and whites. He joined with Booker T. Washington (b. 1856, d. 1915), president of the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, to help uplift the black community with better education opportunities. Washington was an educator, author and an African-American civil rights leader.
Beginning in 1912, the two men worked together to build the schools with plans drawn through the Tuskegee Institute. Plans were drawn for different-sized schools depending on the size of the community. The school could begin with a one teacher plan or larger. Schools were built facing the sun in the best possible way to use natural light. They also built rural sanitary privies and teacher homes. Examples of some are in our exhibit. There are drawn plans for the two-teacher Dunbar School and the six-teacher plan for the J.L. Cook School in the exhibit, as well.
The Rosenwald Fund was established to provide matching dollars to communities that were willing to raise two-thirds of the cost of building the schools. Rosenwald continued the work after the death of Washington by contributing to the established Rosenwald Fund. He chose to be in the “shadows” of his contributions, not wanting his name attached to any of the funded projects. He provided funding for schools, museums, and Jewish charities.
Although the schools gave the opportunity for education to blacks, there was still the issue of equality because school boards underfunded the Rosenwald Schools. Students learned from used books in buildings that lacked regular maintenance. Many times, the students were janitors.
It was discussed that the J.L. Cook basketball team wore McMinn uniforms even though the school colors were different. All agreed that the issues did not affect their education and school spirit. The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit out Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
