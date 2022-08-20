In my day-to-day work as a priest, I do a lot of prayerful space making. Sometimes that means changing the furniture and hangings in the church sanctuary, but mainly it’s in the sense of creating a spiritual or emotional tone to a meeting, gathering, conversation, or worship service, in which people can become more connected to their own selves, other people, and God.
In liturgy, I lead the congregation through ancient stories, chants, and gestures. We do this to, in some incompletely explainable sense, bridge space and time to have connection to a man who lived thousands of years ago on the other side of the planet. We pray ancient words and sing melodies we’ve known since childhood, hear strange prophecies and wild tales translated from other languages, and come out an hour later with a sense that events and people from ancient Palestine have something to do with us today, in Athens, Tennessee. We sink into an old story and breathe our own lives into it in a community dance of past and present.
In pastoral care, dozens of weekly conversations planned and unplanned, I do my best to make any space into a feeling of loving attention. In the chapel or my office, on the sidewalk outside Table Graces Food Pantry, in a room at NHC or someone’s front porch, part of the priest’s work as confidant and spiritual companion is to remind folks that they are not alone. There is something of beauty and hope in every space; at best these moments transform the ordinary moment into a vessel for grace.
With the facilitation and teaching side of the job, I cultivate techniques and prompts that will create a community of learners. If we can pull attention away from the facilitator and back toward the community members who are learning and exchanging ideas, a spark of energy is kindled that is larger than the individual, the facilitator, the workshop or class. When people connect with each other in wonder and imagination, space transforms and we do, too.
This summer, I was cast for a part in the Athens Community Theatre production of “All My Sons,” and I’ve found, to my amazement, that the Black Box (Theater) feels downright church-like. The space the cast is creating together is soulful, and the process has taken me aback with its sacredness.
When we dive into the script, we’re joining in a 75-year-old story, and as we grow more comfortable with lines, cues, and direction, we breathe ourselves into the characters in a dance of past and present. Through the weeks as folks have painted, built, cobbled together props and assembled costumes, we have turned an empty room into a neighborhood, transforming a Black Box Theater into a vessel for a different story.
As we leave our scripts backstage, tweak our blocking and gestures, rework interactions, energy is kindled that is larger than the individual actors, the directors, or the lines.
We transform.
Claire Brown is rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Athens and is making her community theatre debut this weekend in Athens Community Theatre’s production of “All My Sons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.