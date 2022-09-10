The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) is preparing to present its annual Student Art Show, with cash prizes in all categories. The entry deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The exhibit is open to middle school, high school, and college students in East Tennessee. Entry is free for middle and high school artists and college students may enter for $10 per piece. Information on how to enter, as well as a detailed prospectus and exhibit timeline is available at www.athensartscouncil.org/events/studentartshow2022-prospectus/
The exhibit will be judged and cash prizes will be awarded to first- and second-place winners in all divisions, as well as a Best in Show award during an opening reception and awards ceremony for the exhibit on Friday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m., with awards presented at 6 p.m. at The Arts Center.
The exhibit will be on display in the Hall Gallery at The Arts Center from Oct. 26 through Dec. 12. Viewing hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Student Art Show is sponsored by white street market. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. AACA also receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours.
