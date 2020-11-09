A special exhibit has opened at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum giving tribute to all first responders. The exhibit is entitled, “Everyday Heroes” and will be open through the end of this year.
All first responders and their families will be given free admission to the Museum through the end of the year. Regular members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3.
As you walk in the exhibit room, you will see mannequins that are clothed with the protective police uniforms and firefighter turnout gear worn when each man/woman performs their respective tasks. There is a statue of a Dalmatian dog sitting nearby. The Dalmatian breed excelled as a carriage dog and was used to run ahead of the fire carriage to clear the path. They also used a “watchdog” to protect the firehouse and equipment from thieves. When the carriage became replaced with engines the Dalmatian remained at firehouses as the mascot and many became pets of the firefighters.
In Athens, the “first fire department was organized in 1907 listing as equipment one hand-drawn reel, a 300-foot hose, one ladder truck and hand-drawn ladders, ranging from 12 to 40 feet in length,” according to a booklet in our files published by the First National Bank of McMinn County in 1965 as a tribute to their 100 years in McMinn County.
A Dec. 12, 1910, article in the Journal and Tribune out of Knoxville confirms that a new fire hall and recorder’s office is near completion and that Athens now has a fire department. There is a picture in our exhibit of a firefighter crew standing in front of that station.
Many different artifacts in the glass case represent tools of the trade officers used. Among them is a Mighty Midget grenade launching set made by Smith & Wesson in 1975. It is designed to be attached to a Smith & Wesson .38 for launching a grenade a distance farther than if thrown by hand, however, it sometimes went farther than desired.
First responders have a passion for facing whatever prevails on the front line, whatever danger may be present and they serve with compassion which is needed in order to push through the worst of the worst. They are individuals that continually train for any type of emergency that may arise so that they can be prepared to help save persons and property. Each day they leave their families to perform their duties with the expectation that they will be able to complete their watch and return home again.
Recently, the City of Athens paid tribute to having completed 100 years without an APD officer killed in the line of duty. As part of the ceremony they paid special tribute to Police Chief S.A. Jenkins (b. 1870, d. 1920), who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 28, 1920. Chief Couch did some research and found that Chief Jenkins was “… a good solid police officer” serving the community as any officer would.
It was a sad day in the Athens community when the news spread that Chief Jenkins had been killed. He was working a “stake out” near the Jackson Street Bridge, an area that was reported to be the route of a moonshine run. According to newspaper accounts, Jenkins received a tip that moonshine would be coming across the bridge that evening. He and another officer set up watch at that location. McMinn County Deputy W.A. Reynolds appeared. He was described by accounts as “intoxicated.” The two had a verbal confrontation that escalated causing Reynolds to pull his weapon and shoot Jenkins killing him. The Chattanooga Daily Times article on Aug. 30, 1920, reported that he was survived by his wife and five children ages five to 20. Reynolds was convicted of murder in the second degree according to the Knoxville Sentinel article published Dec. 18, 1921.
Sept. 27, 1935, was the end of watch for McMinn County Constable Calvin Cantrell when at the end of his shift he responded to a call for help. He apprehended a suspect, cuffed him and took him to his cruiser. The newspaper account reports that when he got to his vehicle the suspect turned on him and was able to get his weapon killing him instantly. The stories of both men can be found at www.odmp.org, a memorial page sponsored by Officer Down Memorial Page, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that works to honor fallen police in the line of duty. Their tributes go back to the 1790s.
The Museum’s annual Holiday House will be Nov. 13 and 14. This event will be celebrated this year through a virtual auction and you may find all information on the Museum website www.livingheritage
museum.com or its Facebook account.
