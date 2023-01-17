Arts and crafts have been a favorite past time of many of our seniors for a very long time. At the senior center, each month we offer a wide variety of arts and crafts opportunities. We are so pleased that Mike Ivey conducts an acrylic painting class here the first Monday of each month at 11:30.
I am not embarrassed to tell anyone that when the creative genes were passed out, I was overlooked. I guess that is because nobody in my family has ever been involved with arts and crafts. My mother was a great cook, flower designer, and gardener. Fortunately, her skills were passed on to me. But when it come to doing arts and crafts, I would much rather leave the expertise to someone else.
One of the areas that will be funded in our grant that we recently were awarded by the Tennessee Department of Aging and Disability is arts and crafts. I would like to find individuals to teach some specific arts and crafts to our seniors. We are searching for someone that has knowledge in jewelry making, crocheting, knitting, flower arranging, pottery, watercolor painting, crafts, and someone to conduct exercise classes such as yoga. The instructors will be compensated for their time. We will purchase all supplies needed. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 if you know of anyone who might like to share their expertise with our seniors.
Every opportunity at our senior center has a purpose. That purpose is to improve the lives of our seniors. Arts and crafts are a good example. Not only are arts and crafts fun, there are so many benefits you will receive.
One of my favorite pastimes when I was younger was to watch Bob Ross on television. Bob Ross was a painter, art instructor, and a television host. His style of painting captivated audiences, some who had never painted anything. Even though I didn’t think I could paint like him, I still thoroughly enjoyed watching his shows on PBS.
My style of art has always included as many stick figures as possible. I would definitely never win any awards for my artistic creations. But since working at the senior center, I have seen just how rewarding art can be. I never knew just how many benefits arts and crafts have on a person, especially a senior.
Most people think that keeping one’s health in check with proper nutrition, physical activity, and regular checkups is the key to good health. These are extremely important, but there are other things that we should realize are important also. Participating in and enjoying artistic endeavors, even when seniors are not creatively inclined, can have a positive impact on health by creating a sense of purpose and keeping the mind busy.
A sense of purpose is significant for seniors especially if they spent the majority of their younger years defined by a career or by raising children and running a household. Once these responsibilities are lifted, seniors can question their purpose in life. This can affect their health and overall wellbeing. Participating in artistic activities can improve problem-solving skills and satisfaction that seniors can take into everyday life. Also, when seniors are able to share their handmade gifts with friends and family, they develop a sense of pride in what they have created.
Another benefit of arts and crafts for seniors is that it can alleviate boredom. Isolation is a problem with many seniors. Research shows that making art with others can counteract the negative impact of loneliness and instead promote increased self-esteem, motivation, and social connection. This all leads to improved health.
Creative projects can also help with hand/eye coordination. Doing activities that engage the fingers, hands, and arms can promote better blood flow and dexterity. With time, seniors who begin painting, knitting, or sketching can feel more nimble and experience less pain.
Creativity also challenges the brain. It can improve memory, challenges the mind, promotes cognitive abilities, strengthens morale, relieves sleep and mood disorders, makes it easier to face adversity and can boost the immune system and fight disease.
Art therapy can be a useful and fulfilling activity to help those who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. It can greatly increase the quality of life of those suffering from this disease. Just doing a simple craft can brighten an Alzheimer’s patient’s day and help them communicate through a different channel.
Many seniors shy away from creative activities because they feel as though they are not creative enough or not artistic.
But even the beginner can benefit from creative projects. The projects that will benefit seniors can be very simple. Most seniors will have a lifetime of photographs tucked away. They can make them into a collage to hang on the wall or a scrapbook. They can get into the holiday spirit by making a festive wreath by gluing Christmas balls and ornaments onto a Styrofoam wreath.
We have several creations made by our seniors for sale in our gift shop. We most always have beautiful handmade wreaths for sale. We have for sale beautiful bird feeders made by Richard Watson as well as many art prints of his drawings. Everything is reasonably priced.
It is our dream that one day every item in our gift shop is handmade by our seniors. You are welcome to drop in anytime to see what we have. We are open during regular business hours.
As in the words of Bob Ross, “All you need is the desire to make beautiful things happen.”
All of us here at the senior center would like to invite you to come see all the programs we have to offer. Some other activities in the next few days include:
• Jan. 19: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Water Bead Air Fresheners
• Jan. 20: Attorney Andrew Bateman with Rogers and Sauceman Law Office will be here to speak about wills and power of attorneys and give no-cost consultations. Catered Luncheon Afterward
• Jan. 23: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11 a.m. — Brain Games
• Jan. 24: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Bible Study
• Jan. 25: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Name That Tune with Humana; 11 a.m. — Psychedelic Painted Plates
• Jan. 26: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Gentiva Hospice; 11 a.m. — JoyGerm Day; 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Starr Regional Medical Center
• Jan. 27: 9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Salad, Choose Your Own Activity
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
