Detroit blues is coming to Athens on Aug. 28 courtesy of David Gerald.
Sounds of Summer is Athens’ free summer concert series in its ninth season presenting music in Downtown Athens. Presenting partners Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts are presenting 10 evenings of live music every other Saturday until Pumpkintown on Oct. 9.
Gerald grew up to the sounds of blues and R&B music in his hometown of Detroit.
According to a news release, “Gerald started playing guitar at the age of 15, influenced by Prince and ‘80s rock guitarists. Later, he rediscovered the blues and listened to the music of Albert King, Z.Z. Hill, B.B. King, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, to name just a few.”
Year round, Gerald performs at clubs and festivals across the United States. Some notable appearances include: Riverdays Festival (formerly known as the International Freedom Festival) in Detroit, Mich.; Chrysler Arts, Beats, and Eats in Royal Oak, Mich.; and Springing The Blues Festival in Jacksonville, Fla. among many others.
Gerald’s music has received widespread radio play, along with recognition in the blues and rock communities. Recently, he was listed as number one on the ReverbNation blues charts for Michigan blues artists. His debut album, “Hell and Back,” reached number one on Roots Music Report’s Blues Chart and remained in the top 20 for many weeks in a row.
Gerald and his band are the headliners and the only performing group for the Aug. 28 Sounds of Summer and will play from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The remaining lineup for the 2021 Sounds of Summer is as follows, with all concerts beginning at 7 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens:
• Sept. 11 — Kinslee Melhorn hosts a Writers in the Round featuring Anna McElroy and She’s Alaska.
• Sept. 25 — Mending Wall plays Americana originals.
• Oct. 9 — Chris Hennessee, a country artist with regional ties closes the season at Pumpkintown.
Event organizers ask attendees to follow CDC/Health Department recommendations as they decide whether to participate in public events.
Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts receive support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and McMinn County Tourism, as well as contributions from corporate and individual sponsors. Refer to friendlycityfestivals.com for a full list of event sponsors and additional details about Sounds of Summer and other local festivals. Festival updates will also be shared regularly via Facebook at www.facebook.com/SOS AthensTN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.