Jack and the Beanstalk and Popeye’s Game are two colorful Parker Brothers, Inc. games that are part of a vintage game collection at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The two vintage games represent themes from children’s stories that the Parker brothers chose to recreate into enjoyable games.
The bright red, yellow and blue color scheme on the front cover of the game box which contains the game Jack and the Beanstalk draws you to it. You can see Jack carrying off a hen and the Giant seated with a firm grip on his sword and his eyes wide in surprise. Immediately, the fairy tale comes to mind.
In this fictional story, Jack came home from market with a pouch of magic beans instead of cash from the sale of their cow. His mother was so angry she threw the beans out the window and sent Jack to bed. Magically, the beans grow and by the time Jack awakes there is a very large beanstalk by his window. He climbs it and discovers a Giant’s castle. He also discovers a hen that lays golden eggs. Through the help of the Giant’s wife, he is able to take the hen and a harp. He saves himself from the Giant by cutting down the beanstalk.
The game is a two-player game and comes with a board, a spinner, two player pieces, a large one for the Giant and a smaller one for Jack. The object of the game is for Jack to reach the red star at the Giant’s castle and return home without being caught by the giant. It is a game of strategy and luck as each player moves by the spinner and its instruction. The game has a copywrite of 1895.
Popeye’s Game is also bright and colorful with the red, blue and yellows. It is also a two-player game. The circa 1948 game is a version of the game Tiddly Winks marketed by Whitman Publishing, later purchased by Mattel, Inc. Tiddly Winks is a game of small plastic discs successfully propelled into a target site through the use of a larger plastic disc.
Popeye the Sailorman is a popular fictional story about Popeye’s ability to gain strength through eating spinach. He was the problem solver of a group of fictional characters that included, Wimpy, Olive Oyl and Swee’Pea. The cover of the box is a picture of them shooting Tiddly Winks through props of themselves. The cardboard props are numbered one through six and start with Swee’Pea holding a rattle, Popeye blowing bubbles, Swee’Pea fishing, Wimpy holding a hamburger sign, Olive Oyl watering a giant sunflower, and the final prop of Popeye holding his can of spinach. All the props have large cutout holes for the Tiddly Winks to hop through. It is a game of skill and strategy.
The mastermind behind the success of these colorful games and many more is credited to George Parker (b. 1866, d. 1952), who grew up in Massachusetts. His father was a sea captain and merchant. He died in 1877 when George was 10. After his father’s death, George, along with his two brothers and mother, lived with an aunt and uncle in Medford, Mass. It was a very large home with one intriguing room filled with board games — a rare thing for the times, according to the Parker Brothers website.
George tried his creativity as a journalist, but found his gift to be creating toys and games. While he was creating his own, he got a job selling toys and games through the J.H. Singer Company in New York.
By 1887, George was able to hire his first employee and rent a store in Salem, Mass. in order to continue to sell his own games. He recruited his brother Charles who he knew was good in production and finance and named the company Parker Brothers. About 10 years later, his other brother, Edward, joined the business. The company became Parker Brothers, Inc.
The company excelled in its production of toys and games; first with producing games attached to the Boston area interests and then expanding to a nationwide market. As it grew, so did the needed space. They found an old laundry building that would allow them to create, produce and ship their product. They were the first company to advertise games in the newspapers, according to their website.
The company prospered through the Depression with selling the famous board game Monopoly, which they also sold internationally. In 1968, General Mills purchased the company and merged it with Kenner, later acquired by Tonka in 1987. It was then sold to Hasbro, Inc. in 1991 — an American multinational conglomerate with toys, board games and media assets located in Pawtucket, R.I.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
