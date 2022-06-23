My husband and I are excited because we are going to be blessed by having our four-year-old granddaughter on Saturday. One of the things we have been discussing is our plans on what to do while she is with us. We still do not have our schedule 100% finished. We will probably just end up doing what she wants to do.
Each year, many grandparents become caretakers for their grandchildren. It may seem easy just to tell them to go play, watch TV, or play video games, but there are so many ways to keep them busy while helping them to retain their skills, develop healthy habits, and at the same time create wonderful memories all while having fun.
One day last week I was watching “3 Plus You” on television. One of the guests on the show was demonstrating how to make homemade Playdough. Playdough is an excellent way to keep them busy. I thought this was such a good idea to make the Playdough yourself and let your children help. Sidewalk chalk is another awesome activity for your child. You don’t have to worry about the chalk being permanent. A good rainfall will wash it all away.
I have many recipes for homemade art supplies. I thought I would share some of those recipes. I also want to tell you how important it is to keep children busy during the time they are not in school. Below you will read why children need to keep their mind engaged and some other ways to do this, whether you are a grandparent, parent, or other caretaker.
On average, students lose the equivalent of two months of math and reading skills during the summer months.
Let’s work to change that. Parents, grandparents, and caretakers need to give our children the best foundation for the upcoming school year. You can use this downtime to help children maintain their academic skills and develop healthy habits.
Children love to stay with their grandparents. This is the time they know they will get undivided attention from a loved one. Even though you want them to maintain their academic skills, you still want them to have fun. Children learn so much by doing activities they enjoy. The following ideas to help you plan activities with the kids this summer should not only keep their skills intact, but will also create wonderful memories for the both of you.
• Take them to your local library. Look for books that you loved when you were a child that you can share together.
• Start a family project. Discuss family relatives. Write out a family tree. Share with them stories about your life.
• Begin a Life’s Lessons Booklet. Each week, write down a few of the lessons you’ve learned in life and how you learned those lessons. When the booklet is full, let them take it with them.
• Pick a day where you both will perform random acts of kindness. Some examples are: Rake leaves for a neighbor, do the dishes for mom, deliver a meal to someone. Instilling in them the importance of helping others will carry on in their adulthood.
• Have a scavenger hunt. Write clues on cards and have the child search for a hidden treat.
• If you have skills in a certain sport, share your skills with them. Let them show you some sports skills they have. Or they would love, just love, having someone to play catch with them. Take any opportunity to get outside for some exercise. You will both benefit from this.
• Do some science activities inside. Make some fog by putting together in a bottle hot water, rubbing alcohol, and an ice cube. Make homemade glue with flour, water, sugar and vinegar. Use it to create decorations and family gifts. Make dancing raisins by putting some raisins in a glass in water with 2 heaping teaspoons of soda. Add some vinegar and watch the raisins dance.
• Revive some of your childhood games. You can still purchase jacks, pick-up sticks, Monopoly, and a Slinky. Play Simon Says, Red Rover, Red Light-Green Light, Hangman, and Tic-Tac-Toe. Play card games such as Old Maid and Go Fish.
• Play some disco music and teach them some dances from your past such as the twist.
• Make a time capsule. Gather some things that represent your grandchild’s interests today such as pictures of a pet or favorite movie star. Objects such as candy wrappers, movie listings, a baby tooth, or their own artwork. Put these items in a plastic box or jar, date the box, and find a good spot to bury it. Be sure to make a note where it is buried for future generations.
• Organize family photos in an album. This is the perfect opportunity to share your family recollections and prepare your grandchild a keepsake.
• Start a collection. Talk with them about what they would like to collect. Some good examples would be coins, rocks, shells, or leaves. Take a walk to collect things from nature.
• Have an ice block treasure hunt. Freeze small objects in a block of ice. Some examples include nature items, such as acorns and seeds, coins, small toys and other interesting objects. Have them help you put this outside and watch as the objects appear as the ice melts.
• Make a smoothie. This is a great way to disguise some nutritious veggies.
• Create edible art with graham crackers, frosting, raisins, crackers, peanut butter, pretzel sticks, bananas, or almost anything tasty.
• Make toothpick and marshmallow sculptures.
• Make some ice cream sundaes.
• Have a place to plant a variety of vegetable and flower seeds. Have them take care of the plants during the summer and pick the results. This is a good opportunity for them to see where their food comes from.
• Watch for birds. Have a bird identification book handy.
• Decorate a T-shirt. Hobby Lobby and Walmart carry a good selection of fabric paint.
• Share with them a hobby you love. It may be cooking, quilting, woodworking, crocheting, knitting, piano playing, etc.
• Browse a garage sale. Let them purchase some little trinkets for themselves. Give them a certain amount to spend and let them learn to manage what they spend.
• Allow them to do a variety of art projects. You have to go purchase expensive art materials. Here are several recipes for art materials that you can make yourself from things you already have in your house. Below are recipes for some of these.
Easy Microwave Play-Dough
Mix together 2 cups plain flour, 1 cup salt, 1 Tablespoon oil, 2 cups water, one teaspoon cream of tartar, food coloring (gel coloring works best). Microwave for one minute. Stir. Microwave again for 30 second intervals, stirring after each. It is ready when it is the consistency of a soft dough. For a variety, add spices such as cinnamon. Kool-Aid can be added for color and scent.
Puffy Paint
Mix together equal amounts of shaving cream and white school glue. Add food coloring. Stir well. It is best to make several different colors. After putting it on paper, allow the artwork to dry completely.
Finger Paint
Mix together 1/2 cup cornstarch, 4 tablespoons sugar, 2 cups cold water, and a pinch of salt. Cook over low heat until smooth and thick. Let cool and add food coloring.
Everyday Paint
Mix even parts of water, salt and flour. Funnel into squeeze bottles. Add food coloring in each bottle. Shake well. Paint as usual.
Sidewalk Chalk Paint
Mix equal amounts of cornstarch and water. Add food coloring.
Besides paper, there are many other things around the house they can paint. Some of them include aluminum foil, cardboard, rocks, newspapers, paper plates, coffee filters, and sidewalks (with sidewalk paint). Find other ways to paint instead of using just brushes.
Ideas for how to spend time with your grandchildren are as endless as the joy of your shared moments together. After writing about all these activities, I now have plenty of ideas to use with our granddaughter. I think we will be keeping her very busy. Just remember to keep the activity focused on the child and having fun with each other. Let your grandchild also take the lead of coming up with ideas. After all, they may have some ideas on how to babysit you!
We are still celebrating National Dairy Month. You can see in the picture one of our activities during Dairy Month. The ice cream in a bag is so easy to do when you would like something sweet and don’t want to get out the big ice cream maker. All you do is to put 1/2 cup of whole milk (or half and half) in a quart Ziplock bag along with one heaping tablespoon of sugar and a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. In a gallon Ziplock bag, put 1/3 cups rock salt and 4 cups of ice. Put the small bag in the large bag and make sure all the bags are closed. Then shake for about 10 minutes. You can add any fruit or cocoa to add flavor.
Other activities at the center include:
• June 24: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 10:30 a.m. — Nutrition with UT Extension Agency
• June 27: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Cow-Tipping
• June 28: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11 a.m. — Bible Study
• June 29: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetta; 11 a.m. — Flip-Flip Wreath Class
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
