We have many seniors at our center that love birdwatching. We are going to start a birdwatching club so we can learn more about birds in our area. We will learn what birds to watch for and when, what to feed them, how to attract birds, make suet for the birds, and have guest speakers. We are also going to start a collection of pictures of unusual birds that we spot. Our club members will receive a bird identification book to use as they birdwatch. Our first meeting is Monday at 11 a.m. Please call the center if you are interested. The bird club will meet once each month.
Birdwatching is a great hobby, especially for seniors, because it can be done outside in the great outdoors or from the kitchen window. Birdwatching can boost your lifestyle and contribute to your overall levels of health and wellness. You will even start to feel younger again!
As one of the most popular retirement activities, birdwatching can combine a nature hike, a social event, a picnic, or other fun activities all in one. It is very important to try new things as you age, and birdwatching will provide you with a hobby that stimulates your mind, body, and spirit, making it a perfect activity for keeping you young both in body and in spirit.
Many older adults may have some type of mobility issue. That is why birdwatching is fun for anyone, no matter how mobile you are. Even if you are confined to your home, you can spot birds easily from your windows or while sitting on your porch.
There’s not much equipment needed for birdwatching, but there are some things that will enhance your experience:
• Binoculars. Pick a pair with magnification to enhance, not strain, your eyesight, and with comfortable lenses that rest easily against the eyes or glasses. The cost of binoculars can vary greatly depending on their features.
• Bird Identification Book. There are state or region-specific guides that are good for identifying birds. Most guides have helpful maps, gender plumage guides, and how to identify by their song. Most are compact enough to fit in your pocket. You will also find out what type of food to put out to attract certain birds.
• Notebook. You will want to record your birdwatching information. Every time you go watch birds, make detailed notes about what you saw. You can also store pictures and other tidbits in your notebook.
• Camera. Most of your smartphones have a camera. You will want to have a camera handy in case you spot that one-of-a-kind bird that you have never seen before. Luckily, the two times I have spotted a bird that is uncommon in my area, I had my phone with me so I could snap a picture. I have a permanent record of the red-breasted grosbeak and the cedar waxwing that I saw in my front yard.
• Outdoor gear. If you choose to go to a park, forest, or a field, don’t wander off without some good sunscreen, a hat, environmentally-friendly bug spray, and good comfortable shoes. If you are gone for a while, remember some water, light snacks, and your phone. Make sure a loved one knows where you are going.
One positive thing about birdwatching is that it can be done at home. Almost all my birdwatching is done in my front yard. Initially, I started putting up some bird feeders in my yard to attract birds for my cats to watch from indoors. I started to enjoy seeing all the birds that came in the yard to eat the different variety of seeds that I would leave for them. I would add another feeder to my yard and then another. Now I have a total of 17 feeders in my yard. Some are suet feeders and some are attached to the windows. I also have one hummingbird feeder. The feeders attached to the windows are a favorite of the birds. They will come right up to the window to eat all the while irritating the cats because they cannot get to the birds.
It is also very important to have a source of water for the birds. You should provide clean water every day. A bird bath not only functions as a water source for the birds, but is also a beautiful addition to your yard. A variety of food is best if you want to attract a wide variety of birds. I use black-oiled sunflower seeds (a very popular bird seed), shelled sunflower seeds, safflower seeds, shelled and unshelled peanuts, thistle seed, and millet and cracked corn for the ground feeders.
Not only is birdwatching a fun hobby, it is very good for you. Below are some reasons that birdwatching can be very therapeutic for anyone:
• Birdwatching can help us relax and reduce stress. Birdwatching can promote mindfulness — a sense of being in the moment. In order to spot the birds, you have to be diligently paying attention or you could miss something. If you are noisy and jumping around, you will scare away the birds. This focus can put us into something of a meditative state, which has its own mental health benefits.
• Birdwatching promotes getting outdoors and exercising. Sometimes it is hard for us to get motivated to get active. Birdwatching provides plenty of opportunities to go outside to maintain the feeders or take a stroll looking at birds. To see a wider variety of birds, you may need to find a location that’s more wooded than where you live. The low impact of walking along with the occasionally patch of steep or difficult terrain will add to your activity level. Birdwatching will give you a reason to escape and exercise without it ever feeling like exercise.
• As time marches on, our minds and bodies get older. There are ways you can slow down the effects on aging, especially with your mind. Birdwatching is an excellent way to stay mentally sharp. Our brains work in a very “use it or lose it” manner, and birdwatching absolutely uses your brain. The meditative focus is testing and stimulating your senses, activating different regions of your brain. Birdwatching is also a form of active learning which can not only sustain our brain function as we age, but also improve it. Some skills you are using include watching, interpreting, and classifying the birds you see. You are learning how to identify birds based on their look and sound.
• There are many cognitive benefits of birdwatching, including improving your memory. You learn about different eating and mating habits of local birds, and memorize names, appearances, and calls. Birdwatching will stimulate your memory, cognitive alertness, and awareness of details.
Birdwatching is a simple and inexpensive hobby. It doesn’t take much to get started. Anyone can enjoy birdwatching whether you are very active or homebound. You can birdwatch regardless of your nature know-how or your physical condition. Whether you are birdwatching from the tallest cliffs or out your window, there are always plenty of birds just waiting on you. All you have to do is to provide them plenty of food and water and they will be there all year long for you to enjoy.
We have many interesting activities coming to our center. We welcome any one over 50 years of age to come and participate.
• Friday, Aug. 27: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Class; 11 a.m. — DIY Mosquito Repellent
• Monday, Aug. 28: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Humana; 11 a.m. — Birdwatching Club
• Tuesday, Aug. 29: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Apple Glitter Jars Craft Class
• Wednesday, Sept. 1: 9 a.m. to noon — Karaoke. Everyone is welcome to come to our karaoke. We have so many wonderful singers that will be here to sing. All ages are welcome and you can come only to listen if you choose. A special lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.