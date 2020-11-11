A reminder to our seniors about the car-park bingo Thursday at 10 a.m. If you are coming, we will begin parking cars at 9:45 a.m. Just drive to the front and we will show you where to park. Please stay in your cars. We will bring your cards to you. No restrooms will be available.
One day last week, I read the terrible news that an elderly gentleman lost his life in a car accident when his vehicle left the road. I sometimes wonder how many lives could be saved if someone had intervened. However, just when should an older adult be told they no longer need to drive?
I can still vividly remember when my mother took me to get my driver’s license. That was also the day I found out I was nearsighted in one eye, causing the event of getting my license to be delayed about two weeks until I got glasses.
I remember how disappointed I was. The final outcome of receiving my license was worth the wait.
Being able to drive gives us all a feeling of independence and freedom.
I could go wherever, whenever, and with whoever I wanted.
Because of being independent for seniors, having their license taken away because of mental or physical problems can be distressing.
There is a point at which some people can no longer safely drive — when getting behind the wheel puts the driver and other people on the road at danger.
Everyone ages differently, so there is no cutoff as to when a person should quit driving, but sometimes it is necessary. Older adults are more likely to receive a traffic ticket and get into accidents that younger drivers. Crash rates rises sharply after a driver reaches 70.
There are different issues that can contribute to the decline in driving capability. Some of these are:
• Certain medications can affect reflexes and senses.
• Eyesight problems can interfere with your ability to focus or have a sensitivity to light.
• Hearing problems may make you miss sirens, trains, or a honking of a horn.
• Problems with reflexes can keep you from acting quickly if you need to brake or quickly look behind you.
• Memory loss can lead to you getting lost.
• Changes to your body such as arthritis, weakened muscles, and Parkinson’s disease can affect you driving ability.
There are some things that can help older adults to continue to drive safely. The following can be very important to the older driver:
• Stay on top of your health. Regular check-ups are critical to keep you in the best possible driving shape. Talk with your doctor to make sure any medications will not affect your driving.
• Get your eyes checked annually. Make sure your prescription glasses or contact lenses are current. Keep the windshields, mirrors, and headlights clean and turn up the light on the instrument panel.
• Have your hearing checked every year. If hearing aids are prescribed, make sure they are worn while driving.
• Get plenty of sleep. Many accidents are caused by being sleepy. If you are not able to get enough sleep, talk to your doctor.
• Find the right car. A car with an automatic transmission, power steering and power brakes is important.
• Do not become distracted with using cellphones, not even voice calls. Even using a GPS can cause problems with distraction.
• Leave extra space between yourself and the car in front of you to allow for braking. You may want to avoid driving in bad weather such as rain, snow and ice. Know where you are going to avoid getting lost.
Unfortunately, even though you think you are a capable driver, there are some warning signs when an older driver will need to reconsider if they should be driving. The following are some warning signs that you may be putting yourself and others at risk if you continue to drive:
• Almost crashing, frequent close calls.
• Finding dents and scrapes on the car, on fences, mailboxes, garage doors, etc.
• Getting lost, especially in a familiar location.
• Having trouble seeing road and traffic signs and markings.
• Having trouble moving your foot from the gas pedal to the brakes.
• Experiencing road rage or causing other to honk at you.
• Easily becoming distracted or have difficulty in concentrating while driving.
• Receiving multiple traffic tickets or warnings from police.
If you notice one of more of the above signs in yourself or a loved one who is driving, you might want to register yourself or other person for a driver-improvement course such as a class or online courses. Go to the website safetycoun
ciltn.org for many videos that you can watch on improving your driving as well as online courses.
Sometimes it will be a family member that has to make the difficult decision to have a loved one hang up their keys. Some say that is the most difficult decision they ever had to make. It is vital not to ignore the signs.
But it is just as important not to urge a family member to stop driving until you’re convinced they are a danger behind the wheel. Age alone is not a predictor for poor driving skills. Older drivers actually cause fewer motorist and pedestrian deaths than drivers of any other age group according to the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Research Program. They give seniors high marks for driving safety: They are more likely to wear seat belts, less likely to drink and drive, and older adults actually drive less than younger drivers, so the total number of accidents is lower.
If the time has come for you not to drive anymore, it does not mean that you will have to stay inside your home and become isolated. There are actually some benefits:
• You can expand your social circle. Connect to new people. Carpool with friends. You can offer a friend to take you somewhere in exchange for money for gas, doing chores for them or cooking them a meal.
• Giving up your keys often means walking or cycling more, which can have a huge benefit on your health. It can boost energy, manage symptoms of illness, improve confidence and even reverse some signs of aging. Not only is exercise good for your body, it’s good for your mind, mood and memory.
• You will save money on car ownership. No more insurance, maintenance, registration and gas.
• There is some public transportation available. SETHRA operates a transportation service in this area. They can take you to the doctor, grocery store or other place such as a senior center. The fee is very small to use this service. There may also be taxis in your area.
Adjusting to life without a car may be challenging at first. You have probably been driving your whole life. It may be quite a shock. You feel like you have lost your independence. However, it takes a lot of courage to stop driving and put the safety of yourself and others first.
If you are interested in using the Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency’s transportation, call the local office at 423-745-8095.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
