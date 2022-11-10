The Active Aging Expo — the area’s largest senior expo — is coming back to McMinn County after a four-year absence and the public is invited to learn more about aging services, housing options, caregiver services, recreational activities, volunteering, finances, health care, health and wellness, and other programs. Guests can also win some door prizes and take advantage of free health screenings.
Sponsored by the McMinn Senior Activity Center, the event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens. Admission is free and seniors from throughout McMinn County and surrounding areas are invited to attend. The annual expo is expected to draw seniors, family members and caregivers all seeking ways to keep seniors healthy, active, and involved in their community.
“This event will help seniors become more knowledgeable about the services and programs available to help them lead more active and productive lives,” said Diane Hutsell, Executive Director at the McMinn Senior Activity Center. “Older adults are the fastest growing market in the nation. However, the transition into senior years and retirement life today is significantly different than it has been in the past with improved health care, wellness options, educational opportunities, travel and technology enhancements.”
Terrie Ruff, Social Worker for the Senior Care Behavioral Health Program/Geri-Psych Unit at Starr Regional Medical Center, will be speaking on “Self-Awareness and Life Balance: Reframing Your Life” during lunch.
The expo is free to attend and lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tickets for lunch are limited and will be available at the Senior Center starting after noon on Nov. 14.
“McMinn County is rich with resources and I don’t mean just the Senior Activity Center,” Hutsell said. “When you come to the Senior Expo, there’s going to be so much in one place that you’re going to be able to interact with.”
For more information on the Active Aging Senior Expo, contact the Senior Center at 423-745-6830 or go to www.mcminnseniors.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.