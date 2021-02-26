Pictures, different artifact types, reminiscing words in letters and historic summaries are preserved in the African-American exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The history is full of wonderful living heritage. There are too many credible people to mention in this little article that helped to shape and mold the community as we know it today. We uplift all in our observance of black history. Our exhibit remains permanent year-round.
They can be described as hard workers that obviously did not “sweat the small stuff” and continued to forge a path with strong determination that made it easier for others to follow. As a result, they were the “first” to reach their successes, making them pioneers.
Burkett Witt is one of those people. He served on the City Council for 33 years beginning in 1971, serving for a time as mayor from 1983 to 1985 and vice mayor from 1991 to 1993. The City of Athens celebrated Witt as the first elected African-American mayor. The very chambers in which they meet to conduct business is named for him. He is known for his positiveness, mentorship and his very friendly smile. He is also known for being a great cook. He received many recognitions during his service to the college and the community, including an honorary doctorate degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University.
New information added to the exhibit introduces the legacy of an African-American woman named Hannah Richards and her grandson, William Henry Richards. New facts appear in a storyboard mounted on the wall with pictures and a written summary that tells a little bit about the life they had. Richards was orphaned upon the death of his mother at four years old and raised by Hannah while she worked in the community doing ironing and laundry. While attending school, William met Julia B. Nelson — a dedicated teacher and woman suffragist. She mentored him through his studies, eventually helping him attend Howard University, where he graduated with a law degree.
William returned to Athens to care for his ailing grandmother while he practiced law in the Athens courts. It was noted in her obituary published in 1887 that she was well liked and respected by the community. He was elected to the City Council and served as mayor from 1888 to 1889, making him the first African-American mayor for the city according to the display facts. William returned to Washington in 1890 to work in the Census Bureau. He ended up teaching law at Howard University for the rest of his career. He was active within the Washington community in civil rights issues, women’s suffrage, and historical collections.
W.E. Nash was born in Virginia. He sought education with bold determination and came to Athens seeking to climb the ladder of success. He became a leader in both education and the community. He was the first principal of the J.L. Cook School and was instrumental in its successful growth into a high school.
The school was named for Jacob Lincoln Cook, who had a love for education. He saw the need for a school and started a three-room schoolhouse called the Academy of Athens. The school quickly earned high recognition among scholars. In 1900, he moved on to North Carolina to be the first black president of the Henderson Normal Institute. He passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 33. In 1925, the Academy of Athens burned. With the help of the Rosenwald Fund, McMinn County and the City of Athens, a new school was built and named for his honor.
Nash made notable strides as the principal, receiving recognition in achievements in education and in the community through his years of service. His wife, Willa, opened doors through her nursing abilities. Her successes include being the first black nurse at Knoxville General Hospital and the first registered nurse here in Athens at Foree Hospital. Her work ethic opened doors for other black women.
She was described in a news article included in our display as a “… gracious, quiet lady who has honored the profession of nursing by her skill and conduct …”
E. Harper Johnson took the reins from Nash and served as principal of J.L. Cook High School from 1953 until 1966, adding many needed improvements and seeing the school through the integration program that closed it in 1966. When the school closed, it was considered one of the most outstanding black high schools in the state. He went on to become the first black educator on the staff of the Tennessee Education Association. His obituary in 1982 is lengthy, listing his accomplishments and acknowledging him as a “noted black educator.” He received several recognitions for his years of service, which are also a part of the exhibit.
Our small store area includes books where you will learn more about these people and the legacy they left in the community. “Burkett: A Man of Positive Tenacity” by Richard E. Patterson, “A Man Called Nash” by Eugene L. Scruggs and Deborah Scruggs-Cox, and “The Hidden History of McMinn County” by Joe Guy are all books available for sale.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
