We will be hiring a part-time employee in the Nutrition Program. This person would be stationed at our Meals-on-Wheels drop-off point at Allen Memorial UMC. If you would like some extra cash and have a few hours each week to spare, please call the center at 423-781-7632.
Last week we talked about traveling and we gave you some ideas to make the process go smoother. In this article, there is information about medical issues that may arise when traveling and how to avoid certain problems. Then you will be given some ideas about how to choose your destination and then some ideas for trips that you can take in one day. As an added benefit, at the end of the article is a list of why traveling is good for you. You can always justify taking a trip since it is so good for your health!
First, we will talk about those with medical problems. Maintaining your health on the go can seem complicated for seniors, especially if you have a chronic health condition, but with some preparation and the right travel and health insurance, managing medical issues on the road doesn’t have to break the bank.
If you are planning to go out of the country, you should remember that Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans do not cover medical expenses. Some Medicare supplements may cover expenses out of the country. If you have a Medicare supplement, you will need to check with them to see if anything is covered.
A few years ago, while in Freeport, Bahamas, my young son jumped on a piece of glass in the hotel and cut a piece off his heal. I called the hospital and found out that they did not accept our insurance.
We were leaving on the cruise ship that day, so we wrapped his foot and took him to the ship’s doctor. Then, after arriving in Fort Lauderdale, we headed straight for his doctor. I would not want anyone else to have to go through that experience.
Please don’t think that because your insurance won’t cover medical costs abroad, you shouldn’t go. There are plenty of travel insurance policies that can be purchased. Most of the policies cover trip/flight cancellations, coverage for accident and sickness, including pre-existing medical problems, and coverage for lost baggage, loss or theft. This is something you may want to consider even if you are traveling in the United States. The cost of travel insurance usually will cost between 4% and 10% of the cost of your trip. There are plenty of plans available online or check with your insurance company to see if they have any available.
There is also medical evacuation travel insurance you might want to consider. That would cover coordination and payment for emergency medical transportation to get you to a medical facility or to return you home where you can receive medical care. It is highly recommended for those taking a cruise. The medical facilities on a cruise ship are limited and if you experience a medical emergency, the plan will pay for your evacuation back home so that you can obtain needed treatment. Medical evacuation insurance is very affordable. Most plans will be about $200 per year and will cover all the trips taken that year. A single trip plan will cost between $45 and $68. You can also find medical evacuation insurance online. If you must be transported off the ship by helicopter for an emergency and do not have the appropriate insurance, you could be responsible for thousands in expenses.
Now let’s move on to another topic. Some travelers have a special goal in mind when choosing the location of their trip. Below are some ways to choose a vacation destination that you may not have thought of.
Themed vacations are greatly increasing in popularity. On your computer, type in something you are interested in, such as a hobby like beekeeping, quilting, horses, antiques, American history, fishing, hiking, religion, culinary, and so many more. After that, add the word vacation. You will be surprised at how many vacations related to your interest you will find.
Most of you probably have a smartphone. There are plenty of apps on your phone that can help you plan a vacation. Elude is an app that will match a vacation destination for you. You enter your desired budget and you will receive suggestions for your trip. Some of the destinations will be places you never thought would be within your budget.
One of my family’s favorite activities are day trips. A day trip is a location that you can drive to and visit in just one day. When thinking about some destinations, I was overwhelmed with suggestions. I want to just list a few of my favorites that you may not have thought of. Just remember that the list of day trips in our area are endless. You can find out more about these locations online or by phone.
• Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro. This is a reconstructed Southern village with a gristmill, one-room schoolhouse, town hall, log home, general store and a working blacksmith shop.
• Anna Ruby Falls in Helen, Ga. These twin falls are located in the Chattahoochee National Forest. They are readily accessible for a few dollars and a little hiking.
• The Museum of Appalachia is a living history museum — a pioneer mountain farm village. You will see many artifacts of mountain life in Southern Appalachia. It is located in Norris.
• Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Museum in Townsend. There are 13 historic buildings that will take you back to how the early mountaineers lived.
• Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, Ga. This museum is a fascinating place to see anything and everything related to science. It is located just off I-75.
• Callaway Gardens located in Pine Mountain, Ga. Besides all the gorgeous flower gardens, there is a butterfly center that is amazing. You will also find many trails for hiking and biking and even the largest man-made white sandy beach.
• Land of Oz in Beech Mountain, N.C. I’m letting you in on my little secret vacation spot. If any of you are huge “Wizard of Oz” fans as I am, then this is the place to visit. It is only open twice each year for a few days each time. In June during Journey with Dorothy, you will go through the Land of Oz as one of the characters. Autumn at Oz is open for two weekends in September. You will meet all the characters in Oz as you follow the yellow brick road. You will even experience the tornado while in Auntie Em and Uncle Henry’s house. I will guarantee that you will not be disappointed in this trip.
These are just a few of my favorite one-day destinations. The list is endless. If you have a computer or smartphone, you will be able to find many more places to visit.
And lastly, you may be asking why should you take the time to go somewhere? Of course, you want to have fun and have new experiences, but there are other reasons to travel:
• Improves social and communication skills.
• Ensures peace of mind.
• Helps you get original and creative thoughts.
• Broadens your horizon.
• Boosts your confidence.
• Gets you real-life education.
• Increased feeling of happiness and satisfaction.
• Better family relationships.
• Decreased risk of heart disease.
• Makes you smarter.
• Cuts down on stress.
• Improves your physical fitness.
Just look at all these benefits of traveling. Now what is stopping you? Get packed!
We would love for any of you over the age of 50 to take a day trip and visit our senior center. You will be glad you did. Here are some activities planned in the next week:
• July 29: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 10 a.m. — Eat Well, Feel Well Nutrition Class with UT Extension Agency
• Aug. 1: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — DIY Skin Care
• Aug. 2: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Coloring Contest
• Aug. 3: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Friendship Day; 11:30 a.m. — Watermelon Day
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.