The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties will conduct its annual Agency Workshop virtually on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.
Any 501(c)3 non-profit agency interested in applying for funding from the 2021 Campaign and becoming a United Way Partner Agency must attend. The 2021-22 Application for Funding will be available at this time.
In order to be eligible for funding from the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, the agency must meet the following criteria:
• The organization is an incorporated non-profit organization under the laws of the state of Tennessee and has tax-exempt status under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Service code.
• The organization must have been in operation and established as a 501(c)3 for at least two years to demonstrate it has a reasonable degree of continuity and permanence.
• The organization has a board of directors that is an active, representative voluntary governing body, with regular meetings and is responsible for developing its mission, determining its strategic direction and providing oversight. The board of directors has inspected an approved annual audit or review, as well as the IRS Form 990.
• The organization has bylaws that state the purpose of the organization, make provisions for the size of the board of directors and provide rules for selection, tenure, number of officers and committees, financial and legal procedures, conflicts of interest and quorum requirements.
• The board of directors is responsible for ensuring that sufficient funds are available for the organization to meet its objectives.
• The organization maintains current registration as a charitable organization with the Tennessee secretary of state or has a current registration exemption from the Tennessee secretary of state.
• The organization must provide services in McMinn & Meigs Counties and its services are provided without discrimination in regards to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or veteran status.
• The organization will adhere to the funding agreement and will provide all documentation and reports by established deadlines. The organization will provide quarterly reports detailing revenue sources, expenses and number of clients served.
• The agency demonstrates reasonable efficiency in program management and adequacy of resources, both in materials and personnel (voluntary and paid) to sustain a quality level of service.
• The agency must sign and comply with the Partner Agency Code of Conduct and educate agency employees and volunteers regarding the Code of Conduct.
• Organization certifies that all funds and donations will be used in compliance with all applicable anti-terrorist financing and asset control laws, statutes, and executive orders. Eligibility for funding does not extend to individuals, school fundraisers, capital campaigns or endowments, sponsorships, marketing opportunities, event fundraisers, animal or pet responsibilities or sports events.
• The agency must agree to help promote, participate in, and support United Way fundraising events.
For more information about the fund allocation process and to RSVP to receive the meeting link, contact Paige Zabo by calling 423-745-9606 or via email at paige@unitedwaymm.com
