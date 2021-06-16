The Athens Community Theatre (ACT) announces its return to live programming with the production, “Disney’s Newsies” — a musical based on the Disney film — in October 2021.
Auditions will be held to fill a small number of open roles, including the named parts Joseph Pulitzer and Medda Larkin described below. Advanced registration is required to audition on Sunday, July 25, and Monday, July 26, and anyone interested must read information on how to audition.
ACT seeks singers, dancers (including tap dancers), and actors age 14/rising 9th grade and older (including adults) of any and all ethnicities for the roles described below:
• Joseph Pulitzer (adult/older adult) — A pompous businessman through and through, owns the world and is concerned solely with the bottom line.
• Medda Larkin (adult woman of color) — Inspired by vaudeville performer Aida Overton Walker, this big-voiced saloon singer and star of the Bowery offers her theater as a safe haven for the newsies. An astute entertainer with great comic delivery, she’s a good friend to Jack and stands firmly behind the newsies in their fight for justice.
• 3 ensemble roles (preferably male, age 14-24)
• 2 ensemble roles with step-out speaking parts (male or female, adults)
Athens Community Theatre always practices open auditions, meaning anyone and everyone is welcome to audition. Those who auditioned for this production in July of 2020 and were not offered a role are encouraged to audition again. The production team is not filling open roles based on previous auditions. Contact The Arts Center staff with any questions about auditioning or participating in an ACT production. The show dates for this production are Oct. 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23 and 24.
Anyone interested in performing in the show must register to audition during one of the appropriate audition times. Each audition slot is limited to eight participants, which is why advanced registration is required. Each participant may register for one audition slot and one audition slot only. There is an exception for those interested in a tap role, in which case they should sign up for two slots: An open audition slot and a tap audition slot. Available audition slots are listed below.
• Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m. (Open Auditions — singing and dancing)
• Monday, July 26, at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. (Open Auditions — singing and dancing)
• Monday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. (Tap Auditions — callbacks, as determined)
Anyone interested in auditioning must register in advance for the appropriate time slot(s) and prepare a 16-bar solo. The open auditions include singing and dance auditions, which will be done as a group. Visit athen
sartscouncil.org to read more about how to register and how auditions will work.
You may sign up to audition at athensartscouncil.org
You may also call The Arts Center with questions or to register over the phone at 423-745-8781. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Staff is available for questions during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call The Arts Center at 423-745-8781, follow The Arts Center on Facebook or visit athensartscoun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.