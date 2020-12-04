Part of the “Everyday Heroes” exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum has a rather lengthy list of county sheriffs. It represents more than 64 elections and some 49 sheriffs who have served the community through the good and the bad. The list is a compilation by R. Frank McKinney, who passed away in 1997. He was a noted historian, editor and publisher of the weekly newspaper, The Etowah Enterprise. He also authored several books.
J.C. Duff (b. 1826, d.1888) is one of the many men on this list of sheriffs. His full name is John Calvin Duff. He was most commonly referred to in local news accounts as Capt. J.C. Duff. He served as sheriff from 1886 until Dec. 16, 1888, when he died after contracting typhoid fever. Deputy Sheriff Low Lasater finished out the term losing the office to John Gregory in the August 1890 election.
Duff left quite a legacy of service to his family and his country according to “Goodspeed’s History of Tennessee” and U.S. Census Records found through Ancestry.com
His obituary in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune states, “In all relations of life he was honorable and high minded, as an officer, brave, faithful and efficient.”
Duff was a farmer who relocated with his family several times, living in the neighboring counties of Bradley, Polk and Roane before settling in McMinn County in 1881. His father, John Duff, died in 1829, leaving the chore of working the farm to his mother, Sarah, who later died in 1867. At the age of 14, he was helping his mom manage the farm. He rode the mail from 1840 to 1842 on a route that took him through Chilhowee, Tellico Plains, Columbus and Benton. He married Henrietta J. Mercer (b. 1827, d. 1900) in 1847, and together they had a total of nine children.
He served during the Civil War with the Union in Company B of the Tenth Tennessee Cavalry, which organized and kept headquarters in Nashville. He enlisted in 1863 as a first lieutenant, rising to captain in 1864. He mustered out in 1865. Goodspeed credits him with rising to major, however, he referred to himself as captain in an affidavit he wrote in 1874. He saw battle in Franklin and several small skirmishes.
While on duty in Nashville, he kept close watch on his family who were living in Bradley County at the time. He wrote a letter asking for permission to take a 15-day leave in order to see to family needs after learning that they had been subject to some “cruelties of raiding guerrilla parties,” according to “Civil War Veterans at Rest” — a guide in pamphlet form published by the Cemeteries of Athens Preservation Association. Duff is buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Athens.
After the war, he moved his family from Bradley County to Polk County, where he served as sheriff from 1868 to 1870. He came close to death when he suffered a gunshot to the face while attempting to arrest a subject by the name Clayton. The blast caused him to fall from his horse. Clayton then beat Duff with a gun, took Duff’s gun and walked away. Clayton was at large for a while, but met death when someone else shot him. The bullet Duff suffered entered by the nose and exited near the ear. He was able to recover fully from the injury, according to an account in the Nashville Union and American newspaper. After his term, he continued to serve as a United States Deputy Marshall from 1870 until 1885.
Duff took the time to write an affidavit that helped Margaret Duff, widow of John W. Duff, get back pay, bounty, and pension. He knew of Duff’s service and he also knew Duff for 20 years as he also lived in Monroe County. She had filed claim of her husband serving in Company B of the Tenth Tennessee Cavalry, however, his name had never been entered in the rolls and the War Department didn’t have a record of him. Two other affidavits along with his were presented to officials in 1874 that established her husband did enlist and ended up a prisoner at Andersonville Prison, where he contracted disease and died. His name never appeared on the rolls.
The House of Representatives moved that the request be approved noting within their decision, “Here is cumulative evidence of a service and death of a Patriot for his country.”
