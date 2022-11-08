For the second time in the last four years, Etowah will welcome MainStreet’s Tribute to Bob Seger on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Gem Theater, located at 700 Tennessee Avenue.
The Merchants & Friends of Etowah last hosted this band at the Gem Theater in September 2019.
The group will perform popular Seger hits such as “Night Moves,” “Against the Wind,” “Old Time Rock N Roll,” “Like a Rock,” and “You’ll Accomp’ny Me.”
Steve Kelly and the MainStreet Band has performed over 800 concerts across the United States. By the end of 2022, they will have traveled more than 78,000 miles to perform all around the country. This year’s travels have included shows in New York City, Long Island, Maine, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania on the east coast, where they visited Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and Tupelo Music Hall in New Hampshire. Also this year, they have performed all over Florida and out west all across California, Washington and Oregon and in many cities in the Midwest and Southeast.
The leader of this band, Kelly, is a USMC veteran and has performed shows throughout the United States. He won the 2017 Hero of the Year Award from the Senior Living Association for his extensive volunteer work. He has performed on more than a dozen cruise ships and performs at least four shows a year to assist Animal Rescue in raising funds.
Kelly has performed with or been the opening act for many Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands starting in 1988. They include .38 Special, Foghat’s all original members, Nazareth, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine, Pat Benatar, Eric Burdon of the Animals and just after 9/11, Crosby, Stills and Nash. He has opened for or performed with Black Oak Arkansas, Joan Jett and Ted Nugent. He’s performed a show with Peter Chris of KISS and three shows with Peter Frampton and others.
Kelly has had drummers from well-known bands. His drummer, Alan White, played with Yes, Joe Crocker, John Lennon and The Ventures. His drummer, Chris Slade, played with AC/DC. They traveled and performed at motorcycle rallies around the country and classic rock festivals.
In addition to Kelly, the MainStreet Band includes Tony Helton from Gainesville, Ga., on lead guitar; Jason Sauls from Buford, Ga., on keyboards; Joe Higgins of the Joe Higgins Band from North Georgia on acoustic guitar and vocals; Ken Eller from Toccoa, Ga., on drums; and Eric Dockery from Strawberry Plains on bass and vocals. Eller and Dockery have worked and performed together for 40 years throughout the southeast and travel around the country with MainStreet.
Kelly, who also occasionally plays guitar, resides in Flowery Branch, Ga. He was born in a small logging town called Enumclaw in Washington.
Advance tickets are $20 and may be purchased this week at the Etowah Community Center, located at 155 Robinson Street in Etowah, or online at Eventbrite at SegerTributeatTheGem.eventbrite.com
Tickets will be available at the door on Saturday, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.