The Athens Area Council for the Arts staff and board of directors invite the public to attend the inaugural Season Premiere Party on Friday, Aug. 12.
The karaoke mixer will include light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets range from $10 to $20 depending on the patron’s choice of donation level.
The primary purpose of this event is to enjoy fellowship with arts enthusiasts in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater in celebration of the return of a full performance season. Attendees will also be offered early access to the 2022-2023 performance season lineup and a commemorative glass (while supplies last), and AACA Arts Partner and Director’s Guild members will receive a complimentary beverage ticket when they bring a guest.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and will include time to meet and greet, announcements from Board President Scottie Mayfield and Executive Director Lauren Brown, highlights from the upcoming season, and then karaoke until 9 p.m.
Tickets and table reservations are available at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens; online at athensartscouncil.org; or by phone at 423-745-8781.
Patrons may choose from one of three ticket options, each of which providing equal access to the event. The $10 ticket covers the cost of the event. The $15 ticket covers cost plus a $5 donation to AACA. The $20 ticket covers cost plus a $10 donation to AACA.
Event organizers request that attendees purchase tickets by Aug. 10.
