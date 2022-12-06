Our seniors at the center love to do arts and crafts. We always have several craft classes each month. We also have a gift shop inside the center. We have a wide variety of items that our seniors have made that are inexpensive. You are welcome to come in and shop for Christmas. Our gift shop is open during normal business hours.
It’s hard to believe but Christmas is only a few weeks away. It is not too early to think about a gift for those special people in your lives. If you are like me, it gets harder and harder every year finding that one special gift that your friends and family will absolutely love. If you were to ask them what they would like for Christmas, they will probably say they don’t need anything.
Choosing the right gift for your loved one can be difficult, particularly when you’re shopping for someone who seems to have everything already! The last thing you probably want to do is to spend money on a gift that’s going to sit on a shelf, unused, or a trinket your loved one will look at once in a while, but which otherwise serves no purpose.
Does anything hurt more than knowing that a gift you chose to give someone isn’t what your recipient wanted? This can be particularly tough. So, if you’re looking for something special and one-of-a kind, then you might want to think about giving a handmade gift instead of purchasing something from the store.
The purpose in giving handmade gifts is to give something that is personal and individual to the person receiving the gift. You might not save a lot of money, but you will give a meaningful gift. The following are some reasons that handmade crafts make wonderful gifts:
• They are one of a kind. Any gift that is handmade is one of a kind. No two creations will ever be the same as one another, and this gives each piece special meaning. Even if the same pattern is used twice, a quilt or afghan that is handmade will never be reproduced. If you purchased homemade candles, the scents and colors will be different. Needlecrafts of all kinds lend themselves most to individuality because of variations in fabrics, yarns, or cording.
• They are personal. If you have ever had to look everywhere for the perfect gift for a picky person, you’ll understand the significance of a handmade gift being personal for the person who will be receiving it. When you choose a handmade item, you can normally choose colors or fragrances you know your loved one will appreciate and enjoy. This way you won’t have to worry about it being the wrong color, the wrong size, or the wrong type.
• Surprise factor. Everyone loves to be surprised. Handmade gifts can bring tears, laughter, jaw-dropping expressions, and so much more.
• They are crafted with love. A gift should show the person receiving it that the giver has thought about them and that the giver knows them well enough to find something that suits their personality and their hobbies perfectly. In short, a gift is an expression of love from one person to another. When you choose to give a handmade gift to somebody important to you, you’re sending them the message that they were worth the time that you spent in finding that gift.
• They may save you money. In certain cases, handmade gifts may cost more than the store-bought versions of the same item, but in many cases your handmade gift will save you money. Candles, for example, may save money over the pricey store-bought alternative. But just make sure the handmade gift was not poorly crafted to save money.
• Handmade gifts last a lifetime. The majority of handmade things are built to last. They are usually composed of durable material that will last a long time. Flowers, shoes, and gift cards are commonplace gifts they may forget about after receiving. Handmade presents like a memory box can transport people back in time and allow them to experience happy and exciting moments.
• You have a feeling of accomplishment. If you choose to give a gift you made, you have a creative talent. Finishing a creative project can give you such a sense of accomplishment. Seeing someone wear, use, or display what you created for them can give us that same feeling.
• Handmade products are suitable for any gift-giving occasion. They are great not only as a Christmas gift, but they also make great gifts for anniversaries, birthdays, weddings, and Valentine’s Day.
• They are unique. When you give a handmade item, you can choose a one-of-a-kind gift that is unique to that person. Sometimes it is nice to wear or have something that no one else does.
Buying homemade gifts for someone you care about is a thoughtful and memorable gesture. Handmade items are manufactured in a living setting, sold with honesty and integrity, and are meant to last. Your friends and family will recognize the value of possessing a genuine handcrafted work of art rather than a mass-produced item. Also, many people earn a living by selling their handcrafted items. Your purchase can help them with their cost of living.
You may be wondering where you can buy handmade gifts for your Christmas gifts. Our Senior Center gift shop, as mentioned above, is a great place to find that one-of-a-kind gift. There are also many gift shops not far from here that will have homemade gifts. Another place to purchase homemade gifts is a website called Etsy. It is full of independent sellers that offer almost anything that you could imagine. The only downfall is having to wait until the item comes in the mail. If you do order online, be sure to purchase early so it will come by Christmas.
One of our seniors, Richard Watson, has made many of our gifts that we sell. He also draws pictures of pets from a photograph that are beautiful. I have had him to draw all 10 of my pets and they adorn my wall in the upstairs hall at my house. Call the center if you would like to get in touch with Richard.
When I was growing up, my mother would tell me not to give anyone something that I wouldn’t want to receive myself. This is always a good rule of thumb with handmade gifts.
At the center, our seniors are very busy crafting some of the creations that will be available for you to purchase in our gift shop. As busy as we are, we still have many activities you may want to come and take advantage of.
On Dec. 16, we will have our annual Christmas Karaoke Party from 6 until 8 p.m. We will be singing, dancing, and eating. Everyone is invited to our party regardless of your age. We will also have some very special guests from the North Pole.
• Dec. 8: 9 a.m. — Card Games, Board Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Holiday Colors Bingo; 11 a.m. — National Squeeze a Lemon Day Celebration
• Dec. 9: 9:30 a.m. — Christmas Breakfast; 10 a.m. — Game Day
• Dec. 12: 9 a.m. — Card Games, Board Games, and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Christmas Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — Evergreen Kissing Ball Craft
• Dec. 13: 9 a.m. — Card Games, Board Games, and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11 a.m. — Bible Study; 12:15 p.m. — Special Award Presentation by the Tennessee Commission of Aging and Disability
• Dec. 14: 9 a.m. — Card Games, Board Games, and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Christmas Bingo with Mary Caldwell; 11 a.m. — Pine-Cones and Peppermint Celebration
• Dec. 15: 9 a.m. — Card Games, Board Games, and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11 a.m. — Show off you Holiday Colors
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
