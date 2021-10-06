Walgreens of Etowah will be having a flu shot clinic here at the center on Wednesday, Oct. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. You do not need an appointment. Please remember to bring your insurance card.
It is recommended that everyone gets a flu shot unless your doctor says not to. It is very important for seniors to get the flu shot because between 71% and 85% of seasonal flu-related deaths have occurred in people over the age of 65 and between 54% and 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations have occurred among people in that age group.
Flu vaccination prevents millions of illnesses each year. For example, during 2019-2020, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.5 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 million influenza-associated medical visits, 105,000 influenza associated hospitalizations, and 6,300 influenza-associated deaths.
You may be wondering how the flu vaccine keeps you from getting the flu. The vaccine causes your body to produce antibodies, which helps protect you from the flu by fighting off germs and strengthening your immune system. It takes approximately two weeks following vaccination for your body to build up antibodies against the flu.
We still sometimes hear someone saying that the flu shot can make you get the flu. In the past, the vaccine was made with a live virus and it was possible that you could get sick. But now the vaccine is made from dead viruses and there is no way that the flu shot can make you sick. If you do come down with the flu after you take the shot, you were probably exposed before you had the vaccine. You may experience some side effects of the vaccine, which should not be confused with actually being infected with the flu. A slight fever, aches, or fatigue can be a sign that your immune system is being activated to build immunity in response to the vaccine. This is not the flu. When someone is sick with the flu, they suffer severe and long-lasting symptoms.
Flu vaccines have been used for more than 50 years with very good safety records. The CDC and the FDA continuously monitor the safety of all vaccines, including the flu vaccine.
Often a senior with the flu can also come down with pneumonia. That is why the pneumonia shots are also recommended for seniors. According to the CDC, adults 65 and older need two vaccines to better protect them from bacterial infection in the blood, such as sepsis, meningitis and pneumonia. Such infections are caused by pneumococcal bacteria, and older people have an increased risk of life-threatening infection from these bacteria. The CDC recommends that seniors get both the Prevnar 13 and the Pneumovax vaccines. Prevnar 13 protects against 13 types of pneumococcal bacteria, and the Pneumovax 23 protects against 23 types of pneumococcal bacteria. You may want to know why there are two vaccines. They work in different ways, which will offer broader protection. Additional protection is especially important for older adults because they are much more vulnerable to serious infections. If you have COPD or asthma, you are more likely to get complications from the flu, so getting the flu shot and pneumonia shots will be very important. Walgreens will have the pneumonia shots available.
We are pleased to announce that there will be scheduled Medicare counseling for open enrollment here at the center beginning next month. The counseling will be offered through SHIP (State Health Assistance Program). They will be available to counsel and empower people to make informed healthcare benefit decisions. SHIP provides objective counseling and assistance to persons with questions or problems regarding Medicare and other related health insurances. SHIP is not affiliated with any insurance company. Everyone who is eligible for Medicare is eligible for SHIP counseling. There is no charge for the counseling.
Open Enrollment
Medicare open enrollment is the time between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7. This is when all people with Medicare can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs.
The dates of the counseling will be Nov. 5, 8, 15, and 29. You must have an appointment for the counseling. The appointments begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. Please call 423-781-7632 soon as possible for an appointment because the appointments will fill up quickly.
SHIP is funded in part by state funds and by grants from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. The original program was founded in 1992 to provide Medicare beneficiaries with free, objective health insurance information and one-on-one counseling.
In Tennessee, SHIP operates through the state’s nine Area Agencies on Aging and Disability. These agencies offer a variety of services besides SHIP, all aimed at helping seniors and/or those with disabilities to live better lives. Our local Area Agency on Aging and Disability is located in Chattanooga. Our nutrition program is also administered through them.
You might be asking yourself if you need to speak to a Medicare counselor. Medicare and drug plans can change each year in regard to cost, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks. Some other reasons you might want to speak to a SHIP counselor might be:
• You are new to Medicare and want to pick the right coverage for the first time.
• You currently have Medicare, but want to make sure you’ve got the right coverage that works for you.
• You wonder if there are savings programs that apply to you.
• You receive forms of letters from Medicare that are confusing.
• You need assistance picking a Part D prescription drug plan.
• You want to know if having a supplement plan would be good for you.
Our SHIP consultant will guide you through the maze of complicated health insurance decisions. They can answer your questions on Medicare, Medicaid, supplemental insurance, prescription drug programs and related health insurance issues. The counselors will not make decisions for you. Their purpose is to assist you objectively and confidentially, and to empower you to make you own wise health care decisions.
Maybe you are not able to come to the center to receive Medicare help. You can call 877-801-0044 to speak with someone. You should also consider signing up for important email messages from SHIP. It only takes a few easy steps to stay informed. You can also sign up at MyMedicare.gov to track the preventative benefits you have used each year and remind you of benefits for which you are eligible.
ACTIVITIES
The following are some other activities and programs here at the center in the next few days. You are more than welcome to join us.
• Friday, Oct. 8: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — October Birthday Celebration; 11 a.m. — Medicare Questions and Answers
• Monday, Oct. 11: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetta; 11 a.m. — Craft Class
• Tuesday, Oct. 12: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Butter Days
• Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Flu Clinic Sponsored by Walgreens of Etowah
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
