Legal Aid of East Tennessee has been to our center several times to assist our seniors with their legal needs at no cost and to conduct seminars in legal matters relating to seniors.
Because of the pandemic, they are not scheduled to be at the center anytime soon, but that does not stop any senior over the age or 60 to contact Legal Aid to see if they can assist them with their legal needs.
They will no longer be excluding applicants from services based of their income and/or assets. Your income will not disqualify you from receiving legal assistance.
If you or a family member would like to talk about the free legal services listed below, you may call them at 866-333-1505 and speak to one of the paralegals for the program.
Legal Aid of East Tennessee serves 26 counties in East Tennessee. They have offices in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Knoxville, Johnson City, Maryville and Morristown. It has been a part of the community fabric for more than 52 years.
Legal Aid provides civil legal representation to East Tennesseans who would otherwise have no one to help them secure their basic legal rights. For many, they are the only link to legal assistance when faced with dilemmas in civil matters. Legal Aid provides help to approximately 8,000 individuals each year.
Their help ranges from getting orders of protection for victims of domestic violence to helping to keep families from becoming homeless.
Legal Aid has announced a new program that will enable them to provide legal advice and representation at no cost to qualifying seniors. They may provide free legal services about the following:
• Accessing public benefits and healthcare
• Completing simple estate planning activities such as wills, living wills and powers of attorney
• Maintaining safe and secure housing
• Consumer issues
• Escaping elder abuse and financial exploitation
• Obtaining conservatorship, if appropriate
• Establishing qualified income trusts
Any senior that is 60 and above may qualify for these services. The following are the conditions that you must meet in order to get the free legal help:
• You live in one of the 26 counties in East Tennessee.
• You are 60 or older.
• You are a citizen or legal resident of the United States.
• You have a legal problem in one of the areas listed above.
To be prepared for the end-of-your-life you may want to have the following prepared in advance.
1. Will
2. Durable power of attorney
3. Advanced care plan (living will)
4. Appointment of health care agent (power of attorney for health care)
A will is a written document that contains your wishes for who will receive your property after your death. It must be in writing, it must be signed, it must be dated, it must be notarized, it must be witnessed by two people, it can be changed by a subsequent written document any time prior to your death, and it only takes effect when you die.
A handwritten will is legal in Tennessee but is not highly recommended. A court may deem your will invalid for not meeting one of the state’s many requirements.
If that happens your possessions will be distributed as though you had no will at all. If you decide to write your own will, it is advisable to allow an attorney to look at it to make sure it conforms to Tennessee’s statutes so your chosen beneficiaries receive exactly what you intended them to.
A durable power of attorney allows you to appoint an individual to take care of your financial affairs and other personal business affairs in the event you are not able to do so. The power of attorney must be in writing, must be signed, dated, and notarized, it is effective while you are still alive, it must be executed when you are competent, it can be used while you are competent or incompetent, it allows the individual you appoint to sign legal documents for you, as well as talk to businesses or individuals that you do business with, and it stays in effect until you revoke the document or upon your death.
A living will allows you to make decisions regarding life support and other end of life care while you are able to do so. With a living will you can designate an individual to make sure that your wishes are carried out when you are not able to do so.
The document must be in writing, must be signed, must be either witnessed or notarized, and must be executed while you are still competent.
An appointment of a health care agent (power of attorney for healthcare). Your designated agent can speak to doctors and other medical professionals about your treatment and care, make sure that the directions in your advanced care plan are carried out, must be in writing, must be signed, must be witnessed or notarized, and must be executed while you are still competent.
Making sure that your wishes are to be honored at the event of your death, or that you are medically taken care of as you desire, is practical and leaves more room for peace-of-mind.
Please remember that Legal Aid does not provide help in criminal cases. If you have been charged with a crime, ask for a public defender.
This is a fantastic opportunity for seniors to have the above documents prepared at no cost. Please don’t hesitate to take advantage of this program.
Legal Aid of East Tennessee has launched the online “LAET Anytime Attorney-Legal Information on Demand 24/7.” Video recorded information on selected topics is available online through computers, smart phones, tablets and any device that has access to the website Youtube.
You can access the videos from Legal Aid’s website, www.laet.org or by searching for them on Youtube. Some of the topics on the videos include orders of protection, divorce, setting up a Social Security Account, consumer issues, representing yourself in General Sessions Court and housing issues.
The senior program is funded through a grant awarded by the Davidson County Chancery Court from the SeniorTrust/ElderTrust settlement and through a contract administered by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. If you would like to donate to Legal Aid of East Tennessee, please visit their website, www.laet.org
We are in the planning stages of having some activities returning to our center. Keep watching here for announcements of upcoming events. There will be many restrictions to follow when we once again have seniors in our building.
It will be different for a while. All of the changes will be to keep our seniors healthy.
The distribution of frozen food boxes will continue to be given out on Fridays for weeks to come. We are looking forward to the day when we can once again enjoy our hot meals together.
