The winners of the Heritage Quilt Guild and McMinn County Living Heritage Museum quilt show, “Quilts Exposed,” were officially celebrated during an awards ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 2. The show, which has a total of 98 quilts in it, will continue through the month of October.
Members can view the show at no charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Admission to the museum will be free on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the Pumpkintown festivities taking part on the square.
While you enjoy the show, you can be your own judge and cast a vote for Viewer’s Choice — the winner to be announced at the end of the month. The show is sponsored by Denso Manufacturing and McMinn County Tourism
Categories and winners that have been announced include the following:
Best of Show — Debbie Doss, Large Pieced Bed, “Window Peepers;” Janet Meeks, Best Domestic Machine, “Scalloped Borders;” Hunter Ayers, Best Long-armed Quilt, “Fractured;” and Carol Goodman, Best Hand Work, “Rose Sampler.” Judges Choice went to Ann Martie for her “Sawtooth Reversible Vintage Quilt.”
Applique: 1st place — Carol Goodman, “Rose Sampler;” 2nd place — Ann Martie “Summertime Sampler;” 3rd place — Carol Goodman, “Hexistars”; Honorable Mention — Linda Bosket, “Blue Hearts quilt.”
Group: 1st place — Ann Martie, “Sawtooth Reversible Vintage Quilt;” 2nd place — Heritage Quilters, “Silent Night;” 3rd place — Jane Phillips, “Christmas Friends;” Honorable Mention — Beth Sizemore, “4th graders QOV.”
Miscellaneous: 1st place — Pat Purdy, “Pat’s Poultry Pillow;” 2nd place — Sharon Lange, “Seek Serenity Sew Stars;” 3rd place — Janet Meeks, “Flower Garden;” Honorable Mention — Norma Barham, “Noah’s Ark Pillow;” Jo Bell, “Christmas Owl;” and Janet Meeks, “Janet’s Jelly Bean Jar.”
Mixed Techniques: 1st place — Ann Martie, “Fifty Stitches Wool Penny Sampler;” 2nd place — Janet Meeks, “Celtic Heritage;” 3rd place — Jane Phillips, “Sashiko Flower Garden;” Honorable Mention — Jane Phillips, “Tree of Life.”
Modern: 1st place — Janet Meeks, “Scalloped Borders;” 2nd place — Hunter Ayers, “Fractured;” 3rd place — Hunter Ayers, “30,000 Feet;” Honorable Mention — Jo Bell, “3D’s;” Linda Bosket, “Ombre’ Buttons;” Laura Rickerson, “Bits and Pieces.”
Large Pieced Bed: 1st place — Debbie Doss, “Window Peepers;” 2nd place — Laura Rickerson, “Red Storm;” 3rd place — Jo Bell, “Diamond Dreams;” Honorable Mention — Martha Bennett, “Martha Washington Flower Garden;” Carol Goodman, “Friendship Circle.”
Small Pieced Bed: 1st place — Lynda Wallace, “Between Here and There;” 2nd place — Laura Rickerson, “Sawtooth Variation;” 3rd place — Laura Rickerson; Honorable Mention — Jerry Cassem Jr., “Burgundy and Black Delight.”
Wall Hangings: 1st place — Laura Rickerson, “Calendar Quilt;” 2nd place — Lynda Wallace, “Somewhere a Rogue;” 3rd place — Lynda Wallace, “Wishful Thinking;” Honorable Mention — Jerry Cassem Jr., “Jacob’s Ladder;” Linda Bosket, “Stonehenge;” Janet Meeks, “Glittering Christmas;” Lynda Wallace, “Circle the Cabin.”
Guild Challenge: 1st place — Pat Purdy, “Pat’s Poultry Pillow;” 2nd place — Jerry Cassem, Jr., “Jacob’s Ladder;” 3rd place — Sharon Lange, “Seek Serenity Sew Stars.”
There are still some openings in two quilt classes taking place during the month taught by Jane Tavernier of Crossville. Those who want to participate are encouraged to contact the museum to register. Tavernier will teach “Free Motion Quilting” on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $35 and space is limited to 10 people. She will also teach a Thread Art/Landscape class on the same day from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The cost is $35 and there is a 12-person limit.
The class with Lynda Wallace of Knoxville is currently full. She will teach “Cotton Theory Reversible Quilt” on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m.
