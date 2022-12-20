We are very happy to announce that we were awarded a grant by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. Tuesday, we were honored to have State Rep. Mark Cochran, TCAD Director James Dunn, Mason Devers, also from TCAD, and Criss Grant, director of the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability to present us our award. These funds will help to improve the lives of the seniors in our community. We wish to thank them for this opportunity to better their lives in so many ways.
Christmas is always a fun time of year and most everyone always looks forward to it. Festive sights, sounds and smells aren’t around the rest of the year. The lights are beautiful when most of winter is in the dark and the hot cider and cocoa, logs burning in the fireplace and scarves and mittens are a comfort during the long and cold days of the season.
Whatever traditions you celebrate, holiday activities that you can have that will be fun for seniors can be fun for everybody.
It can be a difficult time for some seniors, especially if they have recently lost a loved one or a pet. So, it is especially important to involve the seniors in your Christmas activities.
Last week we included some suggestions on how to spend the holidays with an older relative. Below are some more suggestions to make this Christmas one to remember.
Whatever activities you have at Christmas, just remember to enjoy the moment. Spread laughter in your home. There is a saying that laughter is the best medicine. This is so very true. Whether your activities are serious or fun, just savor the moment. Perhaps some new activity will become a tradition for years to come. Hopefully the following ideas will give you some ways to include all your family, young and old, in your celebration.
• No holiday season is complete without Christmas music. “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Away in a Manger” and “Silent Night” are all classics. They would be great to listen to and so much more fun to sing along to. Try to get some recordings with vocals from artists such as Bing Crosby or Burl Ives, that would be familiar to your older relative. Some senior citizens just might not know who Justin Bieber is!
• Bake cookies. Many of the seniors probably do not bake cookies for themselves anymore. It is a good possibility that they would enjoy helping with the baking.
• Make a gingerbread house together. Today gingerbread house kits can be purchased that will save you a lot of time making this Christmas classic.
• Share holiday memories and photos. Seems to me that the older I get, the more I reminisce about what happened when I was younger. Your older family members may bring back a memory that will bring a smile to your face.
• Guess the number of ornaments on the tree. Of course, you will have to count them prior to doing this activity. You may want to give a small gift to the winner.
• Christmas trivia. Here at the center, we have had Christmas trivia almost every day. A number of trivia questions can be found online. You will find trivia about Christmas movies, food, songs, and much more.
The following are some games that you may have never played before. They will be a sure-fire way to liven up any holiday celebration.
• This game will elicit many laughs from your friends and family. Divide your guests into equal teams and ask for a volunteer on each team to be the Christmas tree. Give each team scissors, construction paper, aluminum foil, and tape. Allow five minutes for the team to “decorate” their “tree.” The team who creates the most beautiful “tree” wins. Designate someone who isn’t on a team to act as the final judge. We have done this at the center and everyone just about falls over laughing.
• This is a game for teams of two and is fun for all ages. Each team stands side-by-side and the hands of each team member closest to their partner are tied together. Give each team a box, wrapping paper, ribbon, scissors, and tape. Using only their free hand, the team members wrap the packages and tie it with a bow. The team wrapping the package correctly in the fastest time wins.
• This is an activity that we have had a lot of fun with at the center. All you need is a computer, smartphone or tablet. Go to the website www.claus.com Click on the naughty or nice archives button. Then in the middle of the picture, click on the Nice-o-Meter. Then you type in your first and last name. Santa will tell you whether you have been naughty or nice and why. The seniors have a lot of laughs with this. I am glad to announce that I have been good. Here is what Santa said about me:
Sue Walker: Nice! But you had better watch out. You have been naughty a little bit. Neatness and politeness have been good over the last few weeks. Shows proper respect for others. Shares well, but could always be better. With a little more effort could be at the top of the nice list! Well, it looks like I just may get a visit from Santa!
Hopefully these suggestions will help make this Christmas one you will never forget. Who knows, they may become an annual tradition. Whatever you do, enjoy the moment you have with all your family and friends this year and the years to come.
Everyone here at the senior center, including myself, my assistant director, Cynthia Leslie, employees Dawn Calhoun and Mary Martin and all the seniors wish all of you the very Merriest Christmas and the Happiest New Year.
We have some very exciting activities coming up. We would love to have you visit with us if you are at least 50 years of age.
• Dec. 22: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11 a.m. - Chocolate Covered Anything Day; 11:30 a.m. - Lunch with Starr Regional Medical Center
• Dec. 27: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Celebrating the Birthday of Bingo; 11 a.m. - Bible Study
• Dec. 28: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11 a.m. - National Syrup Day Celebration
• Dec. 29: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11 a.m. - New Year’s Celebration
The senior center will be closed on the following days in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays: Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, 2023.
