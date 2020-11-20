A reward leaflet offering $5,000 for information leading to the capture of whomever was responsible for the May 11, 1951, murder of Polk County Court Chairman August Lewis is part of our “Everyday Heroes” exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The exhibit runs through the end of the year.
First Responders and their families will be given free admission to the Museum through the end of the year. Regular members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3.
The reward was offered by the State of Tennessee and began as a combined effort of the state criminal investigators, then Gov. Gordon Browning, and in 1953, reinforced by Gov. Frank Clement. A smaller $1,000 reward was offered by the Tennessean newspaper. All efforts to “sniff” out the persons responsible failed.
State law enforcement came to the small community of Benton — the Polk County seat — in droves on the 25th of April 1953. They passed out thousands of the reward leaflets with the help of a patrol airplane that was equipped with a siren. It was a sight for citizens to see as it flew over the small community dumping the literature which slowly floated to the ground, according to an article published in The Tennessean newspaper. An estimated 200 people gathered at the courthouse steps during the event. The unsolved murder case became the ambition of political persons that sought the office of governor during elections.
Lewis was originally a member of the Good Government League (GGL), made up of mainly returning GIs from World War II. He switched to support the Democratic political machine that existed and ran on the Democrat ticket for a seat on the Polk County Court in 1948. He was elected and served as the chairman during a tumultuous time when GGL members crippled the court functions by closing it down in 1951. A series of meetings had produced a date of May 15 for the court to reopen. However, Lewis had received a threat that three would die. He had expressed to a reporter that he was concerned that someone would die before issues would resolve, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel May 13, 1951, edition.
He was ambushed while walking from his garage to his house in the backyard on May 11, just four days before the court reopened. His chest was riddled with buckshot suspected to have come from two double-barrel shotguns. Investigators believe his assailant or assailants hid in the bushes. He died in the ambulance while on the way to the hospital. Thirteen hundred people attended his funeral and the community mourned his death and other political events that had taken place for many years. A Knoxville News-Sentinel follow up story on Nov. 25, 1962, confirmed the lasting hurt in the community with the headline “Scars Run Deep.”
Polk County Historian Marian Bailey Presswood published a few articles in the May 2014 Polk County Historical and Genealogical Society Quarterly & Newsletter about the political unrest which led to the forming of the Good Government League on the 31st of August 1946. She points out that only a thesis by Thomas Addison Lemond Jr. has been written covering the events that occurred in the county from 1946 to 1965. The 185-page document has never been published. It is located on the bookshelf of the Polk County Historical Society and is entitled, “The Good Government League and Polk County.”
She notes that 2014 marks 68 years since those events happened and that “… it may be time to let our young folks know what happened — and warn them to be alert to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.