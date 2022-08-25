Jaclyn Lewis and Wayne Brown from Empower visited the center last week. They shared many ways that everyone can cut the amount of energy that we use in our homes. Some of the things you can do to save energy are things that I had never thought of before. Below are some of the ways they shared with us how to conserve as much energy as possible.
I always dread when it is time for our electric bill to be left in the mailbox. I just received our newest electric bill in the mail. As I was expecting, it was more than last month. I suppose it is because in July, we had so many hot days. I know there are some things my family could do to save even more on our electric and gas amounts. The things that Jaclyn and Wayne shared with us are so easy to put into action. I thought that I could share some of the things that they taught us about how to save energy.
There are several reasons everyone should save energy. Saving energy helps to save natural resources and cuts down on pollution. It also helps us to save money on our energy bills. Below are some ways that could help you save more.
First, let’s look at your energy usage. Heating and cooling accounts for 43% of your energy costs. Next is cooking and plug-ins with 24%. Your hot water heater uses 13% of your energy, lighting uses 12% and your refrigerator uses 8% of your total energy use.
Who doesn’t want to save money? By following the ideas listed below, you could save an average of $40 each month on your energy bill. Not only will you be saving money, but you have a feeling of satisfaction knowing that you are helping your environment.
• Use small pots, use stove burners smaller that pots, and keep lids on pots.
• Use microwave instead of stove or oven when you can. Keep it clean to be efficient.
• Use glass or ceramic pans in the oven. They heat faster than metal.
• Don’t let preheated ovens sit empty unnecessarily and don’t open oven door during cooking.
• Unplug phone chargers when not in use.
• Line dry your clothing instead of using the dryer. You can fluff the laundry in dryer when mostly line dry.
• Wash only full loads of laundry. Clean dryer lint filter after every load of laundry.
• Use power strips to turn off computers and electronics when not in use.
• Check outside dryer vent monthly to see if it is opening and closing freely. Replace if necessary. Clean out the accumulated lint.
• Set the refrigerator temperature at 37 degrees and the freezer at 0-5 degrees.
• Keep the refrigerator coils clean. Take off the front cover at the bottom. Use a broom to clean out the dirt. Dust makes the refrigerator work harder to cool food.
• Let food cool before putting it in the refrigerator and use lids to keep moisture from escaping.
• Keep the freezer and refrigerator full, even if you just fill it with containers of water.
• Reduce cooking time by thawing frozen foods in the refrigerator before cooking them.
• Don’t place your refrigerator next to your stove or other source of heat.
• If you can pull a piece of paper from a door with a rubber gasket, replace the gasket.
• Walk or bike when possible. It saves money and it is food for your health.
• Drive the speed limit and accelerate gradually. Mashing the gas pedal uses huge amounts of gas.
• Don’t leave the car idling. Turn it off to save gas.
• Take heavy items out of your car. It takes more gas to haul more weight.
• Keep your tires inflated to proper pressure. Low pressure uses more gas.
• Combine trips when possible and start a carpool.
• Keep your car engine tuned up and filters replaced to reduce fuel consumption.
• Set your thermometer to 68 degrees in the winter and 78 in the summer. Use clothing to make yourself more comfortable.
• Open shades in the winter to let the sun in, close them at night to keep heat in.
• Close shades in the summer to keep the sun out.
• Move furniture, carpet, and drapes from heat registers and don’t sit near drafty windows.
• Close the damper and doors on your fireplace when not in use.
• Fans cost less than air conditioning. Use them even if you are using the air conditioner.
• Move lamps and televisions away from air conditioner. Heat makes the air conditioner work more.
• Install a programmable thermostat and set the temperature to vary during the day and week.
• Get professional help to seal duct leaks and cracks in ceilings and floors. Place a piece of weather stripping under your doors. We received some in our kit.
• Seal outlets and light switches in exterior walls. In our kit we received a pack of outlet and switch sealers.
• Plant shade trees on south and west sides of house.
• Install plastic over drafty windows using an inexpensive kit and hair dryer.
• Replace furnace filters regularly. Dirty filters make the furnace work harder.
• Wash clothes in cold water and use cold water for garbage disposal.
• Take shorter showers and take showers instead of baths. Showers use less water.
• Set the temperature on your hot water heater to 120-125 degrees.
• Install low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators. We received some aerators also in our kit.
• Insulate the pipes in and out of the water heater but not near the vent of the gas water heater.
• Turn off lights in unoccupied rooms.
• Use daylight when possible.
• Keep bulbs clean so that you get the maximum light from each bulb.
• Use task lighting such as lamps rather than lighting the whole room.
• Replace glass incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs.
We hope that you will use these tips to save on your energy costs. Most of these suggestions can be implemented with very little cost. Not only will you be satisfied knowing your energy bill will decrease, but also that you are helping to conserve precious natural resources.
We have some very exciting programs coming to the senior center in the next few days. Please call if you would like more information.
• Aug. 26: Self-Guided Activities, Frozen Food Boxes Pick-Up
• Aug. 29: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Acrylic Painting with Mike Ivey
• Aug. 30: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — American Sign Language Class; 11 a.m. — August Birthday Celebration
• Aug. 31: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — World Photo Day
• Sept. 1: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Random Acts of Kindness Day
• Sept. 2: Self-Guided Activities, Frozen Food Boxes Pick-Up
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
