We are so pleased to announce that Savannah Self will be at the center Tuesday at 11 a.m. to play the piano for us. We are so excited that she is going to share her remarkable talent with us. You are all welcome to come listen to this talented young lady.
I first met Savannah when she became the pianist at our church, Allen Memorial United Methodist Church. One of the highlights of the service is being able to listen to Savannah play. When we were preparing to open our center again for activities, I asked Savannah if she would be able to come play for our seniors because they love music so much. Without hesitation, she said she would be glad to.
Instead of just telling everyone that she is playing in the list of weekly activities, I wanted everyone to see what a fascinating young lady Savannah is. Just by reading her story, you will be inspired to go search for your dreams.
Savannah says that she must give credit to her family members, mentors, and teachers who have taught her along the way. She says that she may not have ever discovered or pursued her love of music without their encouragement. Her first experience with music occurred as a young student at Ingleside Elementary School. In kindergarten, she watched her music teacher share her talent and knowledge so passionately, and that passion was contagious. She looked forward to music class each week and was captivated when the teacher would play excerpts on the piano during her teaching. She told herself that she wanted to play like Ms. Pammy someday.
She had a small keyboard at home and spent hours trying to pick out tunes that she knew. She remembers her family teaching her “Chopsticks,” “Heart and Soul” and “Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx. She was eager to learn anything she could. When she was entering third grade and was about to leave Ingleside, she began taking piano lessons with her beloved music teacher who continued to inspire her to foster her growing passion for music. Practicing the piano quickly became more than a hobby or a task to check off the to-do list. Instead it proved to be a dependable outlet for expression even in her elementary years.
She began taking piano lessons from a new instructor, Dr. Douglas Manley, when she was in seventh grade. He was associate professor of music at Tennessee Wesleyan University at the time. She was being challenged as she began to work on a more advanced repertoire and was given more performing opportunities through recitals and community events. She also began playing at her church, Englewood Christian Church.
Dr. Manley helped her prepare for preludes and offertories. She studied with him until his passing after her sophomore year of high school. Dr. Manley’s passing was devastating because he was one of her closest mentors and was so grateful for the ways he helped her grow in her musicianship and for the times he inspired her to continue to pursue music. She continued to work on the pieces he had assigned and, because of his encouragement, began to teach private piano lessons when she was 17.
After high school, she attended Tennessee Wesleyan University and majored in music education. She began studying with Dr. Ben Dockery, and because of his thoughtful instruction, grew so much technically and learned the benefits of slow, focused practice. Effective practice requires listening, patience, self-awareness and struggle. Realizing this has made a true difference in her growth as a music student. During her time at Wesleyan, she began to have more performing experiences through participating in studio and solo recitals, accompanying voice students and choirs, and playing for community events. She also began to play piano at Allen Memorial United Methodist church during this time, where she found her “second church family.”
Savannah is now entering her second year of her master’s degree program in piano performance at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, studying with Dr. David Brunell. As she considers future plans, she is beginning to learn not to speak with too much certainty about what lies ahead because ultimately she cannot say what the Lord has in store for her next chapter. If he is willing, she plans to pursue her Doctor of Musical Arts degree next and teach piano at the university level someday. Maybe she will perform, or maybe she will teach a class of sweet kindergarten students who are so hungry to learn as she was. She says that maybe all of those things will happen at one point or another. She can’t say for certain; she can only give her best to each day’s task’s waiting and listening for His direction.
I would like to close with Savannah’s own words: “Wherever God leads me, I pray to be a good steward, using my gifts in ways that are fruitful and that will encourage people as I have been encouraged. In every musical endeavor now, I feel that Ms. Pammy, Dr. Manley, Dr. Dockery, Dr. Brunell (and many others) are with me. I often find myself repeating things they would say to my own piano students, sometimes not even realizing it at first. Nothing I do in my practice, my performances, my teaching is without them. Ultimately, I hope to always be a student. I have so much more to learn, and I will never reach a point of ‘arrival’ in my music. I strive to pass along everything I have learned to my students, but most importantly, I want to share my love for music in a way that is contagious, as my teachers did. In every performance or piano lesson, my goal is to point others to the sheer beauty, comfort, and enrichment that music can offer to their lives.”
We know that whatever Savannah does after she leaves school, she will be successful at the greatest level. It is such as blessing to know Savannah. Not only is she a brilliant pianist, she is one of the kindest, sweetest people you will ever meet. I know that you will be blessed if you are able to come listen to her share her love of music.
Music is a very important to our seniors. Before the pandemic, we had a karaoke program twice each month. We will slowly begin this once again. To start, we are having karaoke in the morning of Wednesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. All ages are welcome, and you do not have to sing if you come; just come and enjoy listening to the wonderful singing. We will be entertained by some very special singers who we have enjoyed listening to in the past. The Right Mix singing group that consists of Ken Manning, Dave Burchill, and Fran Burchill will be singing at our karaoke. You will not want to miss this wonderful musical event.
Some other events coming in the days ahead include:
• Group exercise every day at 9:30 a.m.
• Friday — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga at 10 a.m.; Ice Cream Social after lunch
• Monday — Virtual Bingo at 10 a.m.; Technology Class from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Tuesday — Bingo at 10 a.m.; Savannah Self in Concert at 11 a.m.
• Wednesday — Bingo at 10 a.m.; Technology Class from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
