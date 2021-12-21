Imagine Burl Ives singing “Ho-Ho, the mistletoe, hung where you can see. Somebody waits for you. … Kiss her once for me.”
The name mistletoe comes from two Anglo Saxon words “mistel” (which means dung) and “tan” (which means twig or stick). So you could translate mistletoe as “poo on a stick!” Not exactly romantic is it?
Mistletoe is an especially interesting botanically because it is a partial parasite (a “hemiparasite”). As a parasitic plant, it grows on the branches or trunk of a tree and actually sends out roots that penetrate into the tree and take up nutrients. But mistletoe is also capable of growing on its own; like other plants it can produce its own food by photosynthesis. The mistletoe that is commonly used as a Christmas decoration (Phoradendron flavescens) is native to North America and grows as a parasite on trees from New Jersey to Florida.
Our rarer oak mistletoe was greatly venerated by the ancient Celts and Germans and used as a ceremonial plant by early Europeans. The Greeks and earlier peoples thought that it had mystical powers and down through the centuries it became associated with many folklore customs. It was considered to bestow life and fertility; a protection against poison; and an aphrodisiac. The mistletoe of the oak was especially sacred to the ancient Celtic Druids. On the sixth night of the moon, white-robed Druid priests would cut the mistletoe with a golden sickle. Two white bulls would be sacrificed amid prayers that the recipients of the mistletoe would prosper. The mistletoe was long regarded as the “soul” of the oak. It was gathered at both mid-summer and winter solstices, and the custom of using mistletoe to decorate houses at Christmas is a survival of the Druid and other pre-Christian traditions.
In the Middle Ages and later, branches of mistletoe were hung from ceilings to ward off evil spirits. In Europe, they were placed over house and stable doors to prevent the entrance of witches. It was also believed that the oak mistletoe could extinguish fire. Kissing under the mistletoe is first found associated with the Greek festival of Saturnalia and later with primitive marriage rites. In Scandinavia, mistletoe was considered a plant of peace, under which enemies could declare a truce or warring spouses used it to kiss and make up. Later, the 18th Century English credited it with a certain magical appeal and invented the kissing ball.
I have oak mistletoe growing here on the farm. It is spread by birds eating the seeds and apparently pooping them in the very tip-top of the tree. I never see mistletoe growing on lower branches. Since I am not willing or capable of climbing a tree, this leaves a gun, bow and arrow or a bucket truck to bring down this Christmas tradition. My son-in-law, who is a good shot, said he would get me some. He wasn’t gone long and with only one shot returned with an enormous branch by my standards. This branch of Mistletoe is 2 feet by 3 feet. In the past years when collecting this plant for Christmas decorating, my options were small sprigs around 4 to 8 inches in size. It likes growing in the top of old trees and even if dislodged from its branch, they would get caught again in lower tree limbs before hitting the ground.
If you have fresh mistletoe, keep it cool until you are ready to use it. An outside unheated building is best, like a shed or garage. You can spray it with cold water if it looks a bit dry. Basically, if these simple instructions are followed, you can expect your mistletoe to keep looking fresh for up to a month.
I have my prize branch twirling in the wind on my front porch. Another small piece is hanging under a doorway inside, waiting for couples to come kiss under the dung.
Now, for more singing, “Oh, by golly, have a holly, jolly Christmas this year!”
Gayle Fisher is a master gardener for the state of Tennessee, as well as an accredited National Flower Show judge. A student consultant for landscape design, she has served as an officer in District IV Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and is a member of the American Horticultural Society. She can be reached at gaylesf@tds.net
