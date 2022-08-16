Today, we often describe Athens geographically as halfway between Chattanooga and Knoxville. Before the 1820s, Athens, the land that we currently occupy, belonged to the Cherokee people and was geographically referred to as halfway between the Overhill Cherokee villages of Great Tellico and the Great Hiwassee. So here we are “halfway between.” Stuck in the middle with each other.
Athens was chosen as the seat of McMinn County in 1822, within three years of this land being sold to the United States by the Cherokee, again because it was in the middle (of the county this time). The name, as the story goes, was selected by Elijah Hurst — whose ancestors are still engaged in modern Athens’ progress — due to its topographical similarities with the ancient city of Athens, Greece.
In celebration and anticipation of the Friendly City’s Bicentennial, I have been reflecting on the people and moments in time that have shaped our city over the last two hundred years. I am a person who lives in the present, remembers the past, and has great hope for the future; so, the question that has been guiding me is “How important is what we’re doing right now?”
The people who have inhabited Athens have always been studious, learned, and blessed with abundant natural resources, regardless of the era. It was during the 1930s, the period of the Great Depression, that Athens’ resilience was a showcase, much as it is today, with the building of schools and growth in residential construction.
Entrepreneurs by the names of Cleage, Fisher, McKeehan, Mayfield, Nash, and numerous others, have left legacies across their industries and our community. Institutions such as the Athens Female College (1857), then East Tennessee Wesleyan College (a pioneer in coed), then Grant Memorial, to now Tennessee Wesleyan University; Athens Browning Circle; Kiwanis Club (1920); McMinn County High School (1903; second oldest in state); Athens City Schools (1903); and J.L. Cook School have informed and shaped our young people for decades.
Today we have the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and the recently opened new model for higher education, the McMinn Higher Education Center, both focused on workforce development to best connect our people, skills, and industry. Our next step in learning spaces will be the two new schools and a new model for a unified campus for Athens City Schools and a Public Safety Training Facility where all public safety personnel and commercial drivers can meet their educational needs.
Many of the events that have shaped our nation were rooted right here — women’s suffrage, the professionalization of managing local government; and many of these events represent more somber moments in history — the Trail of Tears, the Civil War, urban renewal.
As stewards — not owners — of our city, it is important to study our whole history with our minds on preservation. The act of protecting, safeguarding something applies to our stories (even the harder ones) and our assets and built environments. As stewards of this community striving for preservation, it’s important to ask questions. We might ask, if we were to time-travel Elijah Hurst or Samuel Cleage or William Tecumseh Sherman or William Henry Richards, from their historical moment in our community to Downtown Athens today, would they know where they are? As they studied the Athens of right now, what might they say makes this place special? Can we articulate what makes this place special?
What makes Athens special? It’s a question we ask a lot in city planning and, in particular, placemaking endeavors. What is distinct about our city? Of course our people are special and a large part of what has shaped our history and what fuels our future. But, mortality aside, what is timeless and worth saving to share with our children’s children?
“Progress since 1821.”
That’s the motto our city logo has consistently espoused. And, yes, that math doesn’t quite add up considering we celebrate our Bicentennial on Aug. 23, 2022.
Perhaps we were just ahead of our time, or maybe the legislature took some time incorporating our city — regardless, it remains a fun easter egg for those in the know. To me it signifies something grand, though, and more important than a joke with our founders — progress since 1821.
Perhaps we’ve always known what makes us special — and it’s that we don’t want to remain simply stuck in the middle.
As we come to a full stop on our first two centuries and start writing the paragraphs on our next two hundred years, we are positioned to uphold that goal of continual progress. We are growing, in population, in wealth, in access to diverse goods. The Council and staff for the City of Athens — led by our friends and neighbors — the citizens — have begun building the next iteration of this special place.
It’s remarkable what is happening — we have taken advantage of historically-low interest rates to secure smart financing. We are rebuilding our city with a plan that does not create a burden for the taxpayers. This is an accomplishment that could not be duplicated before or after last year, certainly not today. This is a moment in time for the history books.
So, I’ll return to my guiding question: “How important is what we’re doing right now?”
As we embark on our third century as the City of Athens, will we remain stuck in the middle or will we open our hearts and minds to greater possibilities? We have the capacity to create an environment where all people can thrive and we can do this important work together.
Together, we will continue to move Athens forward.
C. Seth Sumner is the city manager of Athens.
