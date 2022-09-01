We are beginning to prepare for our 4th annual Countdown ‘til Christmas Craft and Gift Show that will be held in November. We are accepting applications for vendors. We will accept vendors with handmade items. Those selling gift items will be accepted and do not have to be handmade. Those with food items that are prepackaged such as jams and jellies will be accepted. No hot foods or baked goods will be accepted. The center will be serving a hot lunch and baked goods. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 for information about reserving a space at our craft show.
It is almost flu season again. The best way to avoid getting sick with the flu is to have your flu vaccine. On Sept. 12, Walgreens Pharmacy will hold a flu vaccine clinic here from 10:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Just bring your Medicare card with you. There will be no charge for the flu vaccine with your Medicare card. They will also have the pneumonia shot available.
We are finally once again offering our acrylic painting class instructed by Mike Ivey on the fourth Monday of each month. We always have a large turnout for each class. Mike is a very accomplished artist from Cleveland. You can see his work at many local art galleries and museums. You can read more about Mike below.
A few days ago, I was asked why we want different painting classes at the center and why do I keep telling the seniors that painting is good for them. I thought I would do some research so I could specifically tell them exactly why painting is good for your health. What I found may surprise you! Just remember that you do not have to be a tried and true artist to make art. Rather, you can get started on destressing, having fun, and create art by trying.
• Art helps us communicate in a personal language. This is a great benefit for all people and mainly for those who have conditions with a lack of communication or problems expressing themselves such as shyness or other disabilities. Art therapy is often used as therapy for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.
• Painting can make you forget your pain. People who immerse themselves several hours painting or creating something enter in a strong state of concentration. Time will pass by without even noticing it. Physical pain fades away. It is almost like entering another dimension without leaving our body. We can spend hours without feeling tiredness, pain or other conditions.
• Painting can improve our mental health. Painting helps us get distracted from our problems. It helps us take anguish out and transform it into something nice. This is especially significant for those with nervousness, mental conditions, or people going through an emotional imbalance. It is personally satisfying because they create something that belongs to themselves.
• Drawing and painting stimulates both the left and right sides of the brain. There is plenty of scientific data that shows that art has an impact on brain wave patterns and emotions and can raise serotonin levels. Many studies have shown that the production of visual art increases functional connectivity in the brain and that creating art may help to keep the mind sharp and lucid well into old age.
• Painting improves fine-motor skills. From painting broad backgrounds to fine details, practicing painting improves hand-eye coordination and boosts motor skills.
• Painting can help with perseverance. If a painting does not turn out the way you envisioned, you become determined to fix the problems until the piece becomes what you want it to be. This can make you a more capable, more determined person. When faced with disappointment, you adopt the notion that with hard work, you will be certain to improve, enabling you to further reach your goals in life.
• Painting improves self-confidence. Just knowing hard work yields better results, finishing a painting that you are happy with feels great and gives you a boost of self-esteem. Getting positive feedback from your peers also increases the sense of self-assurance that comes with making a work of your own.
• Creating art teaches you to be attuned with the aesthetic of the visual world around you and makes you appreciate the beauty in and of life. You gain a new appreciation for the texture of a tree’s bark or the fur of a dog. Embracing the beauty around you gives you a more positive outlook of the world.
• Creating art can improve our emotional well-being. In the long run, it will benefit our emotional, organic, energetic, and spiritual being.
• And the last benefit I will mention is it can give us the benefits of good entertainment. We can laugh, socialize, learn something new, and feel passion for something good.
Mike Ivey has been coming to the center for classes in acrylic painting for quite a while. Mike began drawing and sketching as a child in elementary school. He carried on his love of drawing into junior high and high school and began to use different art mediums. He won many art contests while he was in school. While in high school and college, he did art work for the schools’ yearbooks.
Mike was a pastor for 40 years. After his retirement, he continued with his artwork. He instructs art classes at Hobby Lobby in Athens on Tuesdays from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m. If you are interested in his classes, you may contact him on his website — www.mikeiveyart.com — or call him at 832-434-6109. He also does commission work of portraits and landscapes. My husband commissioned Mike to do a portrait of my two sons for Christmas. It was absolutely beautiful and so lifelike and is something that I will cherish the rest of my life.
Mike actually has time for some other hobbies. He does woodworking and some small construction and remodeling. Mike lives in Cleveland with his wife, Nancy. They have two sons and seven grandchildren. You can see some of Mike’s original oil paintings at the Museum Center at 5ive Points in Cleveland.
Mike’s next class here at the center is Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. Watch this article for what the art subject will be. Because space is limited, please call to reserve your space.
Pablo Picasso once proclaimed, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”
Come to the center and wash away your dust!
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
