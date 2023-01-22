The Athens Area Council for the Arts House Blend Concert Series will continue with "Crooners of the 1950s" on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens.
The lobby opens at 6:30 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar are included with tickets and refreshments are available with seating at 7 p.m.
A news release stated, "Just in time for the season of love, 'Crooners of the 1950s' celebrates swoon-worthy male vocalists and the songs they popularized in the mid-twentieth century."
This concert was conceived and is directed by Dave Siklosi, who said, “Although the 1950s is often the butt of jokes, it actually produced some great love songs fondly remembered by our parents and grandparents. Many of us boomers know this music from hearing it as kids.”
The five local crooners who will be performing are Josh Bragg, Tim Frazier, Dave Siklosi, Michael Webb, and Grant Willhite. Musical accompaniment will be provided by guest artists Mike Dannell (piano), Sylvia Gossett (piano), Andrew Kimball (drums), Ellen Kimball (piano), and Pam Thigpen (bass). Music direction is by Andrew Kimball and the show is produced by Art Kimball.
Seating for this concert is at tables and patrons may purchase reserved seats to be assigned to a table or patrons may purchase an entire table. Reserved seats start at $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for students, and are available at athensartscouncil.org, or at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone with a credit card by calling 423-745-8781. Advance purchase is strongly encouraged.
"Crooners of the 1950s" is sponsored by J-PRO Service Centers and Greeks Bearing Gifts. House Blend Concert Series events are sponsored by CapStar Bank, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Simmons Bank, Tennessee Wesleyan University, and WarrenJackson CPAs. All AACA performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc. and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. AACA also receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.