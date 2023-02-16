An old schoolbook once used at the Lane Town School in Niota is part of the Black History Collection at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The school operated for many years before it was closed in 1965 during desegregation.
“My Country,” by Merlin and Jesse Ames and Odille Ousley, is a textbook written at the fourth-grade level that covers the beginnings and developments of the American people, essentially a history book on the United States. The book is one of three recovered from the Lane Town School preserved within our collection.
The Lane Town Community in Niota was founded on 40 acres by Guy and Ellen Lane when slaves were emancipated in 1865. Both were slaves on the Matlock Plantation. Guy built a one-room cabin where they raised several children. The oldest was Joe who, at the turn of the 20th century, built a small one-room plank-style school replacing the old one-room log house. This school was located in an area called Welles Hollow and served the community for many years before McMinn County built a new school.
Even though blacks were emancipated in 1865, they struggled with their new freedom dealing with Jim Crow Laws that separated them from the whites and limited their access to education. If you were black, it was hard to get an education. The discrimination continued until the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed. Desegregation began integrating the white and black schools by 1965. The process resulted in the closing of many schools that sat vacant for years with many torn down.
Julius Rosenwald (b. 1862, d. 1932), a philanthropist and the president and part owner of Sears, Roebuck & Company, saw the need in the black communities. He helped create a funding match for communities to build schools for the black population. The fund stopped building schools upon the death of Rosenwald and continued to give matching grants toward school-related needs such as transportation until the fund depleted in 1948.
In recognition of Black History Month, an exhibit of the Rosenwald Schools giving the history of how the schools began including the floor plans and a look at preservation projects around the state, will be at the museum through February. Viewers can enjoy a video presentation of the history and look at artifacts from the J.L. Cook School, a Rosenwald School that has been torn down.
Black children had to understand and accept the division that existed and despite the challenges, they succeeded in obtaining their education, continuing to college and establishing careers. Paul Scruggs walked as a young boy six miles on a red clay road, even in slushy snow, carrying his books and an extra pair of shoes while a yellow school bus with white students onboard went on past him. Paul and Joe Lane, grandsons of Joe Lane (b. 1860, d.1928), walked the 12 miles to J.L. Cook School for four years because there was no transportation for black children in the county.
Oogie McDermott (b. 1921, d. 2015) shared her memories of school days in Lane Town and at J.L. Cook in a 2015 interview while she sat in the school building that remains standing. The school was built in 1936-37 when her brother Fred was two years old. It has the same floor plan as a Rosenwald School and was often referred to as one, however, it was not built with Rosenwald matching funds. Instead, McMinn County built the school using WPA funds.
She attended the one-room plank building that had been built by her grandfather, Joe Lane. She remembers an exciting time when Professor Nash, principal of the J.L. Cook School, brought Rosenwald to visit the children.
“I can’t remember anything he did, but he talked to us,” she said.
At the time, she was seven years old.
She remembered many of her teachers and had fond memories of hearing about Uncle Remus, Br’er Rabbit, and the reading of a poem written by Paul Laurence Dunbar (b. 1872, d. 1906), an African-American poet, novelist, and short story writer. But it all wasn’t easy as she stated several times “we had it hard.” Going to school required hard work; many times going with her mother to do wash for people to earn enough money to pay for her board at J.L. Cook. She stayed in the dorm provided at the school for a fee of $1 per week.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
