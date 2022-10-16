The Kanunsita Garden Club has deep roots in McMinn County.
The club was founded in 1947 when it was sponsored by the Athens Garden Club. This new club was formed in an attempt to include the younger women of Athens. The first officers chosen by the 26 charter members were Mrs. Thomas Mayfield (Alma), president; Mrs. W.B. Wilson (Carolyn), vice president; and Mrs. T.B. Dooley (Laverne), secretary/treasurer.
After organizing they searched for a club name. They enlisted the input of gardening and nature columnist Robert Sparks Walker of the Chattanooga Times on names and settled on Kanunsita, which means “dogwood” in the Cherokee language.
In October 2022 they celebrated their 75th year by hosting a flower show at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church during the Pumpkintown Festival. Design themes were chosen that celebrated the club’s roots, area interests, and autumn flora. The club has 35 members under current president Beth Beaty. Marsha Flanigan was the Flower Show chairman. The public was invited to attend and view the beautiful flower arrangements and to see a varied amount of horticulture cut from members’ gardens as well as houseplants.
There were winners of blue ribbons in each design category and in horticultural. Marsha Flanagan’s blue-ribbon design in the class was “A Glorious Heritage” where the theme was a design using all dried material that incorporated pumpkins or gourds; this glorious arrangement also won “Best in Show.” Her design incorporated Southern Magnolia seed pods, dried okra, corn shucks, and “money plant.”
Martha Culvahouse earned a blue ribbon for her interpretation of “Greening of America”; this was a textural arrangement in all green. She used thread leaf amsonia, lamb’s ear, wire vine, green hydrangea, and river oats. The various greens were arranged artfully in a green container.
We do live in Tennessee, so Big Orange fans who visited the flower show agreed the most timely designed exhibit was Terri Kratz’s blue-ribbon depiction of “Tailgate Time in Tennessee,” which captured a Tennessee Vols sports theme in a casual picnic setting. There was no lack of orange. Members later laughed that Terri’s arrangement was probably the reason the Vols beat LSU last Saturday.
The horticultural winner was Emily Cate with her succulent entry of Euphorbia lacteal.
Included in the flower show were how-to demonstrations by Beth Beaty on bow-making and wreath-making for the upcoming Christmas season. Educational exhibits are another important part of being a Garden Club of excellence. Kanunsita welcomed two new members who graciously helped set up the show. Beth Baillon is already a Master gardener and Maggie Dieter is currently looking to complete this UT program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.