Photographs on display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum are just part of a large collection of work completed by Albert Ross Bentley (b. 1927, d. 1996). Bentley worked in forestry for a career. He had an obvious passion in photography. As a result, there is a large collection of his works preserved at the museum that include some area photos and Canada, where he was born and raised.
In his travels, he photographed subject matter that covered a broad range of interest. There are vintage signs found on buildings, old homes and barns, some historic sites, farmland, sunsets, colorful foliage, flowers, and people. There is not too much information to be found about Bentley, but a sole news article tells how he and another forester, Allen P. Swayne of Etowah, gave a presentation on conservation on Feb. 16, 1960, to the Friendly Garden Club in Etowah. During that presentation, Bentley showed a movie, “Highlights of East Tennessee,” which showed scenic sights around Tennessee, including spring flowers, fall colors, winter scenes, and erosion control crops planted on steep hillsides. Swayne talked about the flowering shrubs, fall foliage, mountain vistas, blue lakes, and clear streams.
Bentley was born in Corner Brook, Humber District Census Division, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada. He was a graduate of Ridley College at St. Catherine’s Ontario. He received his bachelor’s degree in forestry from the University of New Brunswick and a master’s degree in forestry from the University of Washington. He came to this area to fill the position of Assistant District Forester for the Hiwassee Land Company at Etowah.
He married Betty Ross Arrants in June of 1954. She was the daughter of Dr. William Ross and Frances Taylor Arrants. Dr. Arrants was well known and served for a time with Dr. Proudfoot. His office was located over the Citizens National Bank in Athens. He earned the Distinguished Service Cross while serving in World War I for “acts of extraordinary heroism” while under fire. It is told he set up his medical unit within yards of the front line to render aid to injured soldiers.
Some local historians remember Bentley had a collection of Indian artifacts that he displayed in a small museum he set up at the former Lewis Ross residence in Charleston sometime in the late ‘70s. Lewis was the brother to Chief John Ross, principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. The original home no longer stands because it burned, however, there are pieces from the original home in the reconstructed home such as the fireplace mantel and some charred beams that can be viewed from the basement. The home is currently privately owned.
Photographs in the museum collection include an old house in McMinn County constructed of brick and painted white with black shutters and a red roof, a red barn off Decatur Pike and a house then owned by the Smith family that was once the home of James B. Hedge (b. 1849, d. 1928), editor of the Athenian newspaper in Athens. Hedge had the home built in the early 1900s after he moved to Athens from Iowa. He named the new home Cedar Glen; it is currently privately owned.
Hedge was born in Maquoketa, Iowa. He began to learn the printers trade at the age of nine. He married Nellie Cornelia Palmer in Marshalltown, Iowa, in 1972. They had four sons, Garnett, James Jr., George, and Harry. They also raised three other children, Leo; Nellie’s brother, Jesse; and sister-in-law, Gettie, in 1903, after their parents died of Typhoid Fever.
He owned and edited the Toledo Chronicle in Iowa for several years before coming to Athens. He served as the editor at the Athenian from 1909 to 1920. The Athenian, founded in 1882, merged with The Athens Post, a paper founded in 1848, in the 1920s and eventually launched as The Daily Post-Athenian in the 1930s.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum free, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others. For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.