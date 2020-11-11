The Etowah Christmas Parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in downtown Etowah.
The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging all civic organizations, churches and clubs to build floats this year to make this the largest parade in Etowah history.
“We have decided not to use a theme this year to allow participants to be more creative without restrictions,” Chamber Director Durant Tullock said.
The Christmas Parade brings thousands of people to the downtown area each year.
Applications for the parade may be obtained from the Etowah Chamber of Commerce or at the L&N Depot Museum.
Registration deadline is Dec. 1 and all participants must be registered.
Float prizes will be awarded. For more information call 263-2228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.