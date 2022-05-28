McMinn County High School included in their 1946 yearbook, “The Cherokee,” a dedication to 27 men who gave their lives during World War II, three of them were missing in action.
Cyril W. Jones, Jr., is among those who gave his life. His picture is a part of our World War II exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. He is also a part of the exhibit at the American Air Museum in Britain. Exhibits there tell the story of two nations united through war, loss, love, and duty, from the first World War to the present day.
Cyril grew up in Athens. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 115. He was tall and athletic easily earning a spot on the high school’s sports teams. His senior bio information located in the 1941 yearbook tells us that his nickname was “Casey” and he belonged to several groups: the “M” Club, Glee Club 40-41, Football 38-40, Basketball 38-40, Tennis 37-38. He listed his ambition in life was to be an aviator or a surgeon. He also attended the Tennessee Military Institute in Sweetwater before enlisting.
He lost his life Sept. 12, 1944, after he shot down four more enemy aircraft adding to the two he had already taken out making him an “Ace,” an accomplishment sought after by many pilots during the war. To become an Ace, you needed to shoot down five or more enemy aircraft. He is buried in the Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial, Saint-Avold, Department de la Moselle in Lorraine France.
He became an aviator after enlisting in the United States Army Air Force and training in Moultrie, Georgia. He was assigned to the 370th Fighter Squadron, 359th Fighter Group, Eighth Air Force, flying out of East Wretham, England. In the listing of the 359th yearbook, his nickname became “Jonesie.” He reached the rank of First Lieutenant serving as a fighter pilot. His medals most given posthumously were the Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters, American Campaign Medal, Distinguished Service Cross, Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, Croix de Guerre (French), and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three bronze stars. His name is inscribed on the State of Tennessee’s Honor Roll of Patriots.
While he was overseas, someone in the family had been collecting stories about him that came out in the local newspapers, pictures of his military events and some high school memorabilia. They were meticulously taping them into a scrapbook which ended up in our possession. The book is very old held together by tied yarn. It contains many news articles yellowed with age about how Cyril was meeting challenges with advanced enemy aircraft and how he succeeded in taking them out. A turn of the page shows a basketball team picture of Cyril and his mates after losing to Bradley County. The final pages of clippings give accounts of how he was first thought missing in action but later announced he was killed in action over Germany.
Cyril was not the only one in his family willing to sacrifice his life for freedom. Although both were successful in their endeavors, his father and his uncle took risks that could have easily cost them their lives. His father was Cyril W. Jones, Sr., a man who was so determined to fight in World War I that he went to Canada and enlisted in the Canadian forces. He served as a private in the Canadian Army. During the great counter-offensive of August 1918, Mr. Jones was severely wounded in the leg which kept him from his civil engineering profession. In 1920, he accepted a position as a field man in Tennessee under the war risk insurance act and worked as a claims adjuster. Later, he was appointed as the Athens Postmaster. He was brother to Attorney Clem Jones who was also a war hero. Clem Jones had become known as “the hero of Iloilo” by capturing the Filipino flag single handedly by taking the enemy by surprise and having the flag in his possession before coming under heavy fire while he ran through rice fields to safety.
Cyril shot down a Nazi fighter plane on his first mission over enemy territory. He flew in a P-51 Mustang with Col. Avelin P. Tacon’s Mustang group which destroyed more than 145 Nazi aircraft. In his encounter report, he describes how he shot down a Nazi fighter off the tail of another Mustang by following him from 20,000 feet to 7,000 feet, all the while firing at him. He took out six enemy aircraft in the sky and five enemy aircraft on the ground for a total of 11 before losing his life.
We are forever thankful to those that gave their life so unselfishly so that we can live free, and we never want to forget that sacrifice.
Memorial Day is the time of remembrance for all those soldiers — men and women — who
sacrificed their lives based on the decision to serve and protect at all costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.