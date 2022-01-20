It has been almost six years since I started working at the senior center.
One of the earliest memories I have was a time when I was working in my office and a senior who was about 80 at the time asked me if I wanted to come play. I said to myself that I haven’t been asked to play since I was a child.
I soon discovered that you are never too old to play. He was playing Tri-Ominos. To play this three sided version of dominos, you score points by matching numbers on the three-sided game pieces.
This was one of the first times I saw how much our seniors enjoyed playing games.
As I am writing this article, I am at home, not at the senior center because of the bad weather. We were also closed Monday for the M.L. King holiday.
I am thinking about our seniors and hoping that they are staying busy while shut up in their houses. That’s when I remembered about being asked to play and hoping that our seniors are remaining active while at home.
Joy, amusement and mental stimulation are necessary for every senior’s overall well-being. We all have days when we need something to pass the time and doing something engaging is well worth the time.
Games provide convenient ways to have fun, either alone or part of a group. They eradicate boredom, relieve stress and make social engagements easier, more enjoyable and less intimidating. They also help exercise our brains.
For some people, playing certain types of games might be beneficial for things like mood, memory, concentration, reasoning and imagination. Games might be especially helpful for your brain if they require you to learn something new.
Plus, countless games can be modified for seniors who have physical or cognitive limitations. For example, it’s easy to find or create games that have large type, which is good for older people who have vision problems. And if time or attention spans are a concern, many games can be played and completed in less than 30 minutes.
The variety of senior-friendly games is astonishing. So, to help you narrow down the possibilities, there is a list below of the best examples in different categories.
Puzzles – All of these games can be purchased at a retail store.
• Jenga. You try not to be the one who pulls out the wooden block that makes the whole tower come crashing down. • Backgammon. Beat your opponents by getting lucky, planning your moves and being the first one to get each of your 15 checkers off the board. • Chess. Use your most creative strategies to protect your king while outwitting your opponent and putting his king into checkmate. • Checkers. Capture and remove all 12 of your opponent’s pieces before he can do the same to you.• Dominos. Play all your tiles before the other players by laying them down end-to-end with matching tiles that have already been played. Smartphone games – Almost all of you have a smartphone. You can download all but one of these games from the play store on your phone.
If you are not playing games on your phone, you are missing out on a lot of enjoyment and you are not reaping the benefits of playing games. You can also find many other games not listed here.
• Wordle. This is an online game I just discovered. It is not an app.
It is played on the website, www.powerlanguage.co.uk
Each day you try to guess the five letter word of the day. Each letter is marked as either green, yellow or gray. Green means it is in the correct place, yellow means it is in the puzzle and a letter that is gray means it is not in the puzzle.
You have six tries. A new word is given each day. This puzzle is taking the world by storm. It is simple and fun and best of all, ad-free. • Tetris. This game features various levels and the mission is to keep your play area clear by orienting each block to solve a horizontal line or two.
This game has been around for years and now there are several different versions. • Words with Friends. I know people who are obsessed with this game. All you have to do is to spot the same colored dots and try connecting them horizontally, vertically or into a square to earn points. • Solitaire. This is an online version of the classic card game. There are many versions available. • Candy Crush. This fun game can help you to develop your analytical skills, which over time can reflect in your problem solving ability. In the classic version, there are over 2,065 levels, so you probably will not have to repeat any levels. • Angry Birds. You have probably heard of this game at least once in your life. This survival game features a flock of birds that try to save their eggs from hungry pigs. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Card Games — When it comes to portability, it’s hard to beat a deck of cards. A deck of cards requires no electricity and only a flat table.
Generation after generation has celebrated card games for their ability to facilitate pressure-free social gatherings, relaxing recreation and memorable conversations. Below are a few of the most common card games.
• Gin Rummy. Get all your cards into sequences or groups of the same rank before your opponent does • Bridge. Choose a playing partner and work together to defeat another team by making bids and winning tricks. • Canasta. Play this rummy-style game with a partner, scoring points by collecting sets of cards that have the same rank. • Spades. Partner up with somebody and play together as you bid on the strength of your hands and get as close as you can to that estimate when winning tricks. • Crazy eights. Get rid of all your cards before the other players by laying down eights or cards of a specified suit. • Old Maid. This game is not just for children. Discard your cards as quickly as possible by laying down pairs of matching cards until one person is left holding the card which is the old maid.• Pinochle. Exchange and collect various combinations of cards in order to score as many points as possible in accordance with an opening bid. • Go Fish. Another game that is not just for children. Collect as many four-of-a-kinds as you can by asking opponents for cards of a particular suit or go fishing from the undealt deck when they don’t have them. • War. Collect all the cards in a deck by winning enough battles in which your card outranks your opponent’s.• UNO. Be the first player to get rid of all your cards by matching them, one by one, to the upturned color or number cards on the top of the deck. • Rook. You try to be the first team to reach 300 points by capturing cards with a point value. Word and Number Games
• Crossword Puzzles. This is a solitary game that is very good for your brain. You solve clues to fill in the blanks with interconnected words and phrases. • Word Search. This is a very popular game at the center. You discover and circle all the hidden words in a grid of letters. • Sudoku. Fill out a partially completed grid of numbers so that each row, column and sub-grid contains all of the numbers from one to three. • Scrabble. This classic board game has been around for years. You outscore your opponents by strategically forming new words or adding to existing ones on a crossword-style board. At the senior center, we play many group games, inside and out. In a future article, we will talk about some of them and why they are good for your health.
There is no age limit on the enjoyment of playing games. I hope some of these listed will either make you curious enough to try one or more or maybe some of them brought back pleasant memories.
You deserve to relax, cut loose and enjoy the many benefits that a game of chance or skill can provide. So have fun and let your vitality shine each and every day.
We are recruiting players to learn to play Sequence. This is a strategy card and board game. We will have a set time each week for our players to gather and play.
Dr. Al Rymer will introduce you to this exciting game. Please call the center for the time and date for those who want to learn to play.
There are some exciting activities coming to the center. We welcome anyone who is at least 50 years of age to come join us:
• Jan. 19 – 9:30 a.m., Group Exercise; 10 a.m., Bingo with United Health Care; 11 a.m., Bible Study with Les Coomer
• Jan. 21 – 9:30 a.m., Group Exercise; 10 a.m., Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m., Cheesy Sock Contest
• Jan. 24 – 9:30 a.m., Group Exercise; 10 a.m., Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m., Peanut Butter Day
• Jan. 25 – 9:30 a.m., Group Exercise; 10 a.m., Name That Tune; 11 a.m., Snowman Craft
• Jan. 26 – 9:30 a.m., Group Exercise; 10 a.m., Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m., December birthdays
• Jan. 28 – 9:30 a.m., Group Exercise; 10 a.m., Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 11 a.m., Kazoo Fun
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
