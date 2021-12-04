The 17th Annual Etowah Community Christmas Concert will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Etowah — located at the corner of 8th Street and Washington Avenue.
Hosted by the Thursday Music Study Club and the Etowah Chamber of Commerce, featured performers will include the Etowah Town Band, the Etowah Community Handbell Ensemble, and several instrumental ensembles.
“Due to the pandemic, last year’s concert had to be presented virtually on Facebook,” said Beth Bush, Music Club and concert committee member. “We are so excited that we can have a live, in-person concert this year.”
The Etowah Town Band, under the direction of Ray Calfee, has grown since its first concert held in 2005. The newly-formed 14-member band performed at the Music Club’s December meeting, and the following year the concert was opened to the public.
Since then, the band has grown to over 20 members and includes college students, senior citizens, and all ages in between.
New this year is the Etowah Community Handbell Ensemble comprised of Etowah area handbell ringers who have joined forces to play for this concert.
“We hope this is the start of an annual Christmas Concert tradition,” said Bush.
The audience will hear a variety of sacred and secular holiday pieces — some old favorites and some new pieces. “Joy to the World,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “White Christmas” are just a few of the songs on the program. The concert will conclude with the Etowah Town Band’s traditional concert finale, “Sleigh Ride,” which is a band and audience favorite.
While admission to the concert is free, donations of non-perishable food items for the Etowah Cooperative Food Pantry will be accepted at the door. Concert-goers are encouraged to help restock the food pantry, especially with wintertime coming soon.
